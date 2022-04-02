Tri. Miguel Herrera assures that he will no longer talk about the Mexican National Team

Jorge Rosales

After his statements in previous days and the reviews it received by ‘apply’ to the bench of the Mexican National Teamthe DT Michael Herrera assured that never apply to take the place of Gerardo Martino and assured that he is happy in Tigres.

“This is the last time I will speak on the subject, I will not deal with the subject of the Mexican National Team againbecause it does not concern me and I do not run at any time. I am very happy in Tigresmy family is happy at Tigres, grateful to the board and I hope to be here for many years”, he said at a press conference in which he stated that he will not speak of the Tri again.

‘I will try to be a fan more’

On the classification of the Aztec team to Qatar 2022the Piojo said he was happy and congratulated those involved in the World Cup qualifiers for obtaining the ticket to the fair of FIFAwhere he stated that he will be one more fan.

“I really like it because I’m Mexican, the classification of Mexico. They tied for first place, there was talk of a bad tie and it’s not true, a good job has been done. Congratulations to the boys who participated in the process for this important achievement, which is to qualify Mexico. I wish him the success of the world, I will try to be a fan more”, he added.

In past days the Piojo declared in ESPN what I would never say no to the Mexican National Teamwhere he also stated that if the Tata had health problems, he should leave his position, after speculation about the future of Martino, who will finally continue in the national team.