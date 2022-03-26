Tri. Tata Martino will be evaluated by doctors before traveling to Honduras

Enrique Martinez Villar

Mexico City / 03.25.2022 12:32:40





The possibility about what Gerardo Martino do not travel to Honduras for the eliminatory game with the Mexican National Team is getting wider. the strategist will undergo medical tests to be valued and know whether or not you can get on the charter plane that takes the Tricolor to San Pedro Sula.

the daddy he has a problem in his right eyea few months ago he suffered a retinal detachmentsame reason why he had already been operated on in Mexico.

This health problem had already away from the Tricolor bench a few months ago when the qualifying round for the World Cup began and missed the games as a visitor against Costa Rica and Panama.

If Martino will not be able to travelthe Tricolor will be directed by his technical assistant, George Theiler, who already knows what it means to be in charge of the Aztec team, since he has done it both in the qualifying round and in the 2019 Gold Cup when he led the Semifinal against Haiti in the city of Phoenix, Arizona.

What is retinal detachment?

According to the Mayo Clinicthe retinal detachment “describes a emergency situation in which one thin layer of tissue (the retina) at the back of the eye detaches from its normal position“

The same site details that the more time passes without this medical condition being treated “the greater the risk of permanent vision loss in the affected eye“.