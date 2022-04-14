Tri will have a busy summer between friendlies and Nations League

Enrique Martinez Villar

The Mexican National Team already has rivals to begin its preparation for the World Cup of Qatar 2022 being four games in USA which will be friendly and also the games of the Group Phase of the Concacaf Nations League, although two rivals are still to be defined for the FIFA date of September.

The first game that Mexico will have in the summer will be on May 28 with all the players from Europe and the MX League against Nigeria in the city of Dallas, Texas at Cowboys Stadium in the NFL.

By June 2 the Tri will play against Uruguay in Arizonaduel in which both teams will also be able to count on all their figures and three days later in Chicago will be measured at Ecuador.

The last game presented in the city of Dallas by the SUM company is the one that the Tri will play against Paraguay on August 31 at Atlantawhich will not be on the FIFA Date and Tata Martino will only be able to count on players from the MX League.

“Glad to be in that match, I was in Atlanta for two years and it is a privilege and Paraguay gave me the opportunity to transcend as a coach and it is a lot of happiness for everything that it involves and because it is very good for Mexico”, said the daddy about the duel against the national team that he led in the process towards South Africa 2010.

Others will be announced later two rivals for the National Team to face in USA on the FIFA date September and with that complete the series of games in that country.

League of Nations also in summer

The Tricolor will also play the Group stage of the League of Nations of Concacafwhere it will be measured Jamaica Y Surinamduels that will be played on June 11 against the Reggae Boyz in Kingston and on the 14th of that month against Suriname.

It should be noted that these games will face them Mexico with an alternate and youth team, because the idea is that after the first three duels in USAthe figures rest so that they can have a good performance in their clubs in the semester before the World Cup.

Friendlies of the Tri

Mexico vs. Guatemala

Date: April 27, 2022

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Camping World Stadium (Florida)

Mexico vs. Nigeria

Date: May 28, 2022

Time: 7:08 p.m.

Venue: AT&T Stadium (Texas)

Mexico vs. Uruguay

Date: June 02, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Venue: State Farm Stadium (Arizona)

Mexico vs. Ecuador

Date: June 05, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Venue: Soldier Field (Ill.)

Mexico vs. Paraguay