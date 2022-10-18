Entertainment

Trial against Johnny Depp: a judge rejects Amber Heard’s request to annul the verdict | Society

A Virginia judge has denied actress Amber Heard’s request for a new defamation trial against her ex-partner Johnny Depp. Heard’s lawyers filed a motion asking the judge to overturn the verdict, which netted Depp $10.35 million. The reason, according to the defense, is that the sentence did not comply with sufficient evidence during the trial.

The decision of Judge Penny Azcarate maintains the sentence in favor of the actor and the sentence in the case must be fulfilled. Depp must pay his ex-partner two million dollars for some statements made by his lawyers accusing Heard and his friends of fabricating false evidence to prove abuse. However, claims that the mistreatment was a hoax were not considered defamatory.

Amber Heard offered her first interview to a medium, to NBC, after the trial on June 17. The actress assured her that she kept everything she declared and that “I will keep it until death”. “You hear my voice on these tapes and it’s not my voice now. It’s not who I am now. I did and said horrible and unfortunate things throughout our relationship. I behaved horribly, almost unrecognizable to me. There are many things that I regret,” she said in reference to her behavior.

The trial has been widely followed around the world. Feminist groups consider that it can do a lot of damage to the Me Too movement. The risk that a woman who has suffered abuse, abuse or sexual violence and comes forward to be subject to a defamation lawsuit can deter speaking up, they believe.

