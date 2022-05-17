Trial: Amber Heard says she filed for divorce from Johnny Depp because she feared he wouldn’t survive | Society

Johnny Depp’s trial against Amber Heard resumed its sessions on Monday after a week of interruption. And he did it with a marathon session in which the actress was first questioned by her lawyer and then by Depp’s lawyer. In the first part, she attacked her ex-husband and said that if she asked for a divorce it was because she thought that without him she would not survive. In the second, the tension was increasing and the lawyer put Heard in trouble.

In the court of Fairfax (Virginia) a lawsuit of 50 million dollars (almost 48 million euros) of Depp against Heard is being settled, answered by the actress with a request of 100 million. But in addition, the trial is leaving an incalculable emotional toll, to which Heard referred: “The most intimate, shameful and deeply humiliating things that I have survived are used against me every day, over and over again. It is torture. I am suffering a lot emotionally. I have a baby. I want to keep going forward. I want Johnny to move on too. I want him to leave me alone,” she said.

Heard had been booed on arrival at the courthouse by people milling outside, in contrast to Depp, cheered after arriving in a large black car. Looking at the cameras, the actor joked that they were his relatives.

At the beginning of her statement, the actress corrected the testimony of previous sessions to ensure that the abuse by her ex-partner had begun in 2012, and not in 2013, as she had declared. “I wish the period when we were in love, and he was sober and didn’t hit me, had lasted longer than he did.”

Actress Amber Heard, this Monday. POOL (REUTERS)

One of the incidents he recounted in Monday morning’s session occurred during his honeymoon in 2015, when they were traveling on the Orient Express. Depp had been sober for a while and they argued because he wanted to drink. He did and then they fought in the sleeping car, according to the actress. “It was a small, narrow sleeping car, and there were two beds, one on each side. He had me against the wall while he was standing on the floor between the beds, and I was on the bed half on my knees, half on my feet, trying to get his arms off my neck. And he pressed my neck against the car for what seemed like a very long time.” She said that she was afraid that Depp would accidentally kill her.

The actress also maintained that it was not she who had given Depp burns or cuts, but that he self-inflicted them and that he pressed a lit cigarette against his cheek. She also recounted a discussion, illustrated by video, about her opposition to his recording her without permission. Likewise, the actress tried to explain the recording broadcast over and over again in which she is heard saying that she has hit Depp: “He hit me proactively and I had to resort to hitting him reactively,” she said.

One of the most scatological episodes, and the cause of one of the couple’s last fights before separating, is the one in which the actor accuses the actress of having left human excrement on his bed in April 2016. “It doesn’t make sense” , Heard has declared, assuring that it was feces from one of his dogs. In May of that year, Depp’s mother died, they both met again (Heard says that Depp told her he needed to see her; the actor maintains that he only called her to inform her and to tell her that she wanted a divorce, but she asked him to stay). see in person). The discussion about the excrement came up again, they fought and the police showed up at her house, but she avoided accusing the actor: “I didn’t want this to come to light. I didn’t want him to get in trouble. I wanted to protect Johnny.”

However, there was no way to save the marriage no matter how hard she tried, according to the version of the actress. “I knew I wouldn’t survive if I didn’t, so I filed for divorce. I knew that if she didn’t do it, she probably wouldn’t survive literally,” she has stated. “The person she was afraid of was also the person she was in love with,” she added, after explaining that she had suffered from panic attacks and had begun to lose hair from stress.

In Monday’s session, there was a time for makeup. Two weeks ago, during her exhibition, Heard’s lawyer showed a corrective palette of different colors saying that it was what she had had to use the actress to cover the bruises and signs of the blows of her ex-partner. But the product that she was teaching, from the Milani brand, did not actually go on the market until December 2017, as the company was in charge of confirming after a tremendous uproar on social networks. On Monday, both Heard and her attorney tried to say that it was such a product, not necessarily that one. The theatrical play betrayed Heard’s lawyer at this point.

After the lunch break, it was the turn of Depp’s lawyer to begin questioning the actress. It was a tense exchange, full of interruptions and protests. The lawyer began by playing a recording in which Heard is heard telling her husband: “Tell the world, tell the world… I, Johnny Depp, man, am also a victim of domestic violence.”

He also showed her photos taken shortly after the violent incidents she recounted. For example, images in public the night after, according to her statement, she thought that he had broken her nose: “I should see what it looked like under the makeup,” she replied. The lawyer made the actress declare several times that she did not request medical assistance after these alleged attacks and that she never told anyone about the sexual assault that she says she was subjected to with a bottle, that she had been raped and that she had bled in the vagina . “No, I didn’t want to talk to anyone about it,” the actress replied.

Heart was also asked about the article she published in Washington Post and that is at the origin of this lawsuit. The actor alleges that he harmed him professionally and that it caused the cancellation of the last installment of Pirates of the Caribbean, the successful saga of which he has been the protagonist. The trial, in fact, is held in Fairfax, because that is where the newspaper presses are that gave birth to the text by which Depp accuses Heard of defamation in a civil lawsuit. The actress has stated about the article, that she did not mention Depp: “It’s not about Johnny. The only one who thought it was Johnny was Johnny. It’s about me. It’s about what happened to me after Johnny. It’s about what happened to me after I ran away from my marriage. It’s about me, my life and what I endured.”

The lawyer asked him if he had sent a photo of Depp asleep and with spilled ice cream, which he called “embarrassing”. The actress herself said she didn’t remember it, but the lawyer showed her a screenshot of the photo in a message to a friend in which she said: “This is what I’m dealing with.” “Is this you supporting Mr. Depp?” the lawyer asked. “That’s me getting support from my best friend. I also need support,” she replied.

Monday’s interrogation session ended with the lawyer revealing that she had reneged on her commitment to donate the seven million dollars from the divorce to two charities. She defended herself by saying that she had stopped the donations due to the demand of her ex-husband, but that she hoped to resume them in the future and that they were already fully committed. The lawyer replied that she had had more than a year before the lawsuit and had not donated the money. The tension was growing, but the session ended.