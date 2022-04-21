Trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, live today April 20

Do not miss any detail of the most mediatic and followed trial of recent times. Follow it here.

Currently the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard face off in court for defamation after the interpreter published an article in 2018 in which she referred to herself as victim of domestic abuse.

This Wednesday, April 20, the spotlights continue on the couple and on all those who are testifying, since it is being a trial with many striking situations with all kinds of accusations on both sides and incredible confessions from one of America’s most famous couples.

When asked about his children’s relationship with Amber Heard at the end of their marriage, Depp said that it was non-existent and added that his children are much smarter than him.

Depp said that on May 21, 2016, he went to the penthouse to gather some things and tell Amber Heard that he was filing for divorce. They both argued about the feces in the photo on the bed. When suddenly Heard started screaming, “Stop hitting me!”although the actor points out that he was 20 feet away from her.

During this day of the trial, some audios of various discussions of both were released.

“I was hitting you, not hitting you,” Amber is heard saying, and referred to the actor as a “baby”.

Elsewhere, where the audio is quite low in some parts. Depp tells Amber: “I tried very hard with you.” While she comments that she hopes that Depp’s son’s stepfather can teach him how to be a man, since he couldn’t.

On the stand, the actor showed the jury how he tried to avoid the attack of his ex-partner

Depp gets up and demonstrates how he had to try to avoid an attack by #AmberHeard. #JohnnyDepp@LawCrimeNetworkpic.twitter.com/jzU9pp0ndO ? Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) April 20, 2022

The actor showed the jury his injured finger and told them that he has no sensitivity in the upper part, after Amber Heard threw a bottle at him and cut him. Johnny said that the actress insulted him.

The actor recalled when his ex-wife denied him medication when he was going through the effects of withdrawal. “I think it was the lowest point of my life,” he noted.

During his testimony this Wednesday, Johnny Depp said that Amber Heard I spoke several times of suicide when he tried to leave and that it always reminded him of his mother trying to kill herself when his father left.

Depp commented that many times, when he tried to leave during a fight, the actress he talked to the security guards and stopped him in the elevator crying, saying she would die if he left.

Johnny expressed that Amber slapped him and threw a TV remote at his head.

In closing remarks on Tuesday, actor Johnny Depp told a jury that he sued his ex-wife Amber Heard to “clear my name” after she accused him of domestic abuse.

My goal is the truth.” Johnny Depp said.

“One day you’re Cinderella and then you’re Quasimodo. I didn’t deserve that and neither did my children,” he added.

Claims have resurfaced that the actress abused her ex-girlfriend in 2009.

On September 14 of that year, the Aquaman actress was arrested by Seattle Harbor Police after Heard and his then-girlfriend, Tasya van Ree, were involved in an altercation at the airport after Amber allegedly grabbed and hit van Ree’s arm.

During these days there has been everything, since to the confession of the actor’s bodyguard, confessed that he thought that any day they could kill each other, it has also been necessary to add expulsions from the room for bad behavior and confessions on both sides that have surprised, and a lot.

is being a really amazing trial and that is capturing the attention of many fans, who, between sadness and surprise, discover intimate aspects of the couple, truly incredible situations that also bring tension to the room.