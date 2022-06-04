Trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp: What happens if Head fails to pay – People – Culture

At the beginning of this week, the trial for defamation between Amber Heard and JOhnny Depp. The final verdict was that the actor won the dispute and Heard will have to pay him more than 10 million in damages.

Johny Depp for his part will have to pay two million to Amber. However, the ‘Aquaman’ actress’s lawyer has stated that her client does not have that sum of money.

One of the options that Heard’s defense has to stop the payment is to make an appeal before June 24. With this process, the value of the fine can be negotiated.

Most likely, on appeal, a new process will be started to determine how the actress could pay the money. Whether with property or assets. In that case, Johnny Depp’s team would negotiate a possible reduction in the amount of money.

Some outlets have suggested in recent days that Heard could file for bankruptcy to avoid the payment. However, the laws of the state of Virginia, where the trial took place, do not allow him to do this because it is an intentional crime. Therefore, the actress knew the consequences in advance.

Could I go to jail for not paying?

There are several processes that can be taken before reaching that. If Amber Heard can’t pay what the jury ordered, then she may be placed on bail for the exact amount of money she owes, which is $10.35 million.

In the event that the actress refuses to pay bail, Johny Depp could put another sentence. The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor could waive Heard’s fine if he so wishes.

One of the alternatives for Amber’s team is to seek that the jury reduce the 10 million in compensatory damages as it did with the punitive damages, which were originally 5 million and ended at 350 thousand dollars.

