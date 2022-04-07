Trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will be broadcast live on television

The trial between the actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard will be televised on CourtTV.

WATCH LIVE on #CourtTV starting Monday – Court TV To Televise Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Defamation Trial https://t.co/Om47EmXMvr via @Deadline — Court TV (@CourtTV) April 6, 2022

It will be during the following week when viewers can see the defense arguments of both actors, who have exchanged accusations for years.

The trial, for defamationwill be held in the county of Fairfax, Va.

“Court cases that are as high profile as this one often create a lot of noise and it can be difficult for viewers to overcome these distractions to get a clear picture of the facts, but that’s where we come in,” he said. Ethan Nelsoninterim director of CourtTV.

The trial, which will be televised, was brought by Depp, who accused Heard of defamation and is asking for $50 million.

Depp has pointed out that Amber is a former partner of Elon Musk, CEO of Teslawhom he also accused of supporting his ex-wife in the case against him.

It may interest you: Yes, they are a couple!

What happened between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp?

Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard they met on the set of “The Rum Diary” and got married in The Angels on February 2015.

A year later, in 2016, Heard filed for divorce and obtained a restraining order against Depp, whom she accused of domestic abuse.

It was until 2017 that the actors were divorced, however they have had different legal fights, in which Depp has been mostly affected because he was fired from sagas such as Pirates of the Caribbean Y Fantastic Animals.