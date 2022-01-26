Trial in the Vatican, new indictment of four defendants

The President of the Court, Giuseppe Pignatone, signed a request for a summons for the defendants whose positions had been removed in October. The defense still denounces acts missing from the material deposited by the Promoter of Justice. Next hearing on February 18: an attempt will be made to reunite the two sections of the proceedings

Salvatore Cernuzio – Vatican City

The sixth hearing in the trial in the Vatican on alleged crimes committed with funds from the Holy See, in the multipurpose hall of the Vatican Museums, began two and a quarter hours late. Hearing that the president of the Vatican Tribunal, Giuseppe Pignatone, had defined in the last session of December 14, “of mere transit” to establish the indictment or the dismissal of the four suspects whose position had been removed, because they did not questioned at the preliminary stage.

New request signed











So it was. The delay in today’s session – which lasted a total of about 40 minutes – was motivated by Pignatone with the signing of a new request for a summons filed by the Office of the Promoter of Justice for the positions that remained pending. Then: the financier Raffaele Mincione; the former official of the Secretariat of State, Fabrizio Tirabassi; the lawyer Nicola Squillace; Monsignor Mauro Carlino, secretary of Cardinal Becciu at the time. Becciu himself is again sued for the crimes committed in the first phase of subornation (the attempt to have Monsignor Alberto Perlasca retract the witness from what was declared to the magistrates) and embezzlement (the payments of amounts drawn from the funds of the Secretariat of State to the cooperative of Ozieri, in Sardinia, legally represented by his brother). While the indictment of embezzlement for the former AIF director, Tommaso Di Ruzza, is filed, the other crimes charged to him remain standing.

In recent months the suspects had asked for more information and above all the possibility of being questioned, but, according to what was declared by the assistant promoter Alessandro Diddi, until December only one of them had responded to the summons. In the meantime, the Promoter’s Office proceeded with the investigations and filed “seven folders” with new investigations with the Court.

Postponement to next February 18th

Pignatone, for his part, explained that he had “simply” signed the citation decree – to which about ten pages of reasons are attached -, because at this stage “the Code leaves no discretion”. Everything has been postponed to next February 18, the day on which “it is hoped” it will be possible to reunite the two parts of the process: “I think it is a general hope”.

Becciu's defense: still missing acts











Becciu’s defense attorney, Fabio Viglione, then intervened and renewed the request for “radical and absolute” nullity of the indictment, due to the lack of documents requested by the defense, already denounced since the beginning of the trial on 27 July . “We arrived in January – said the lawyer – with still an omitted filing of documents and electronic documents”. It would be a “very large part still missing” in the hard disk filed by the prosecution on 23 December last. According to the examination of a trusted technical consultant of the defense, Luca Governatori, of the totality of the 255 computer media seized, 239 would not have been issued in copies. Of the 16 devices, none “qualify as a forensic copy.” Furthermore, the data examined would be the result of a selective and partial export using keywords.

The interrogations in Perlasca

The main lacuna, however, would be that relating to the interrogations of Monsignor Alberto Perlasca, then head of the administrative office of the first section of the Secretariat of State. Of the 31 IT devices – including mobile phones, tablets, PCs, USB sticks and an e-mail address – the defense would have been given a choice of email contents and an IPhone 7, in which only WhatsApp conversations between selected interlocutors were present. Viglione spoke of “installments of deposits” which highlight the nullity.

Violations and gaps in the minutes











The lawyer Maria Concetta Marzo, of Becciu’s defense, then took the floor, justifying the absence of her client (present at each session) with the fact that “she did not want to listen to unpleasant aspects that emerged from reading the dialogues with Perlasca “. The reference is to an interrogation that the Monsignor from Como made on November 23, 2020, in which there are heavy allusions on Becciu’s morality. A “flawed” interrogation, according to the lawyer, because the promoters would ask the monsignor a series of questions, insistently and in very strong language, about “current public voices” such as the imitations of the cardinal by the comedian Maurizio Crozza who undermined the Becciu’s reputation. This would violate Article 246 of the current Criminal Code. Furthermore, these passages were not reported in the minutes, nor Perlasca’s answers: “There is evidence not reported even with a word or an omission,” March said.

Another violation would be found in an interrogation on March 15, 2021, in which, speaking of the ransoms for the kidnapping of Catholic missionaries, jokes were made about the provenance of Cardinal Becciu from Barbagia, a land sadly known for ransoms and kidnappings. The lawyer therefore pleaded the nullity of both interrogations.

Other exceptions

All the exceptions were joined by the lawyer of the financier Enrico Crasso, Luigi Panella, who reiterated “the radical nullity of the summons procedure” and complained that Perlasca would have been asked to account, on April 29, 2020, for an alleged meeting at the end of 2018 between Crasso, Tirabassi and Torzi in Milan. According to the lawyer, the meeting “never happened”: some chats would certify that Crassus was Lugano. “I know nothing”, Perlasca would have replied and then retracted at the insistence of the promoters, saying “to doubt the transparency of relations between Crassus and Tirabassi”. Her sentence put on the record.

The defense's reply











Alessandro Diddi’s reply is ready and began: “I refrain from responding to judgments on my work. We are confident of the work done, we can’t wait to start the process “. Of the technical profiles, added the added promoter, “I don’t understand what has not been given”, given that the copies of the electronic media were made by the judicial police. On this point, the Court established a new deadline, January 31, to make it possible to verify which documents would be missing and, if necessary, to deposit them in the Chancellery. Again Diddi, on the question of the minutes, highlighted that in the approximately 1200 pages written “we tried to represent everything that was declared, without leaving a trace of the things that could damage the reputation of the suspects”. “We tried to protect his morality”, which, according to the lawyer, his defenders should also have done by not reporting certain sentences and circumstances. As for the alleged meeting in Milan, Diddi said: “We believe that the meeting took place and we will try to prove it on the basis of circumstances of place and time reconstructed by the judicial police. If it is not true, we will take note of it ”.

Next hearing

Pignatone postponed the trial to 9.30 on 18 February at 9.30. During this time “the preliminary exceptions on which the Court must decide will be examined”.