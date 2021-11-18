Trial in the Vatican, the defense speaks of “mutilated” evidence. The accusation: all correct

Fourth hearing of the proceeding on alleged offenses committed with funds from the Secretariat of State. Debate firm on procedural issues: the defenders ask for nullity for the omissions on the material deposited. Crassus’ lawyer claims that the Pope was also heard as a witness, but the promoter of justice denies it. Next hearing on 1 December

The trial in the Vatican on the alleged offenses committed with the funds of the Holy See has not yet entered into its heart – and it will probably take some more time – which, after the partial return of the documents to the Office of the Promoter of Justice established by the Vatican Tribunal , sees only six defendants remaining out of the initial ten: Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, the former director and president of AIF, Tommaso Di Ruzza and René Brüllhart, the financiers Enrico Crasso, Gianluigi Torzi, and the manager Cecilia Marogna (positions also removed of the four companies).

“It takes time to begin, if we ever manage to begin,” said the president of the Vatican Tribunal, Giuseppe Pignatone, opening the fourth session in the multipurpose room of the Vatican Museums. Audience – lasting 2 hours and 40 minutes, with an hour break in between – entirely dedicated to the issue of cuts and omissions by the Promoters of Justice on the material deposited on 3 November.

Procedural skirmishes, therefore, with the defense lawyers, on the one hand, who once again pleaded the nullity of the summons due to a “mutilation” of the evidence and an “inadmissible” method of investigation, which prevents full the right of defense, and, on the other hand, the promoters of Justice who affirmed that the cuts on the material deposited are related to new lines of investigation still in progress that have raised the question of investigative secrecy. After hearing both of them, Pignatone did not pronounce himself and postponed everything to a forthcoming hearing, on 1 December, at 9.30.

A new alternate judge

At the beginning of the trial – only Cardinal Becciu was present among the accused – President Pignatone announced the appointment of an alternate judge, Lucia Bozzi. A choice given by the number of charges, defendants and witnesses involved in this process which, said Pignatone, "will not have a short time".















A moment of the audience in the multipurpose room of the Vatican Museums

Huge amount of material

The entire session focused on the material that the Office of the Promoter of Justice deposited on November 3, following the order of the Court of July 29, reiterated on October 6. There is talk of over 115 hours of recorded conversations, enclosed in 53 DVDs: one DVD with wiretapping, the other 52 with audio and video files of the five interrogations to Monsignor Alberto Perlasca, at the time of the facts, head of the administrative office of the first section of the Secretariat of State, now considered the “key witness”. The defense lawyers complained first of all of the “evident inadequacies of the time available to examine an enormous amount of material”. Then they strongly criticized the fact that large excerpts of the statements, including those of Perlasca (we speak, for example, of cuts of up to 60 minutes), on the basis of “investigative needs” were omitted by the promoter of Justice.

Request for invalidity











Fabio Viglione, Cardinal Becciu’s lawyer, spoke of a “decimated, mutilated nature” of the evidence, both audio and video, and the so-called forensic copies of the computer devices seized. There is no desire to raise controversy with the Vatican magistrates, he clarified, but rather to have the complete material available to “be able to defend ourselves”: “We want integrity and integrity which are indispensable points of reference”. According to the lawyer, “this system is inadmissible”, what is objected is therefore an “irremediable nullity which cannot be remedied”.

On the part of Viglione also the request for a further verification of Perlasca’s procedural dress, since it was clarified by the Promoter’s Office that for the Monsignor from Como “we proceeded separately”, without however other details such as dates, possible charges or archiving measures, useful to know “out of necessity and not out of curiosity”.

Interrogation with Perlasca

The same requests were collected and re-launched by the lawyer Luigi Panella, defender of Enrico Crasso, who affirmed that the omissions of the deposited materials determine an “absolute and irremediable nullity” and that “from the examination of over one hundred hours a profile emerges incompleteness of the paper reports, drawn up in summary form that do not give account of what has been said “.

Taking the computer in hand, the lawyer then tried to play the clip of the video interrogation in Perlasca on April 29, 2020, in which, while talking about the alleged extortion of 15 million euros to the Holy See contested in Torzi, Crassus , Monsignor Mauro Carlino, Fabrizio Tirabassi on the purchase of the Sloane Avenue property, at a certain point the promoter of Justice interrupts the witness saying: “Monsignor, this has nothing to do with it! Before doing what we are doing we went to the Holy Father and asked him what happened “.

"They heard the Holy Father as a witness", was the deduction of Panella, "however there is no declaration of the Holy Father in the records". Declarations which, moreover, would have been contested to a religious bound by "obedience and subordination". In fact, from the video, the lawyer insisted, the "supreme bewilderment" of Perlasca would be clearly visible, so "shocked" that he then spontaneously presented himself on 31 August 2020 to the magistrates without a defender. "There is a direct intervention of the Pope in the procedural events, felt as a person informed of the facts. It is like an implicit rescriptum, it is unheard of ", concluded Panella, who also explained that he had commissioned a technical consultancy on the censored material (about 28 pages), from which several critical issues emerged, in particular the consistent lack of recording minutes.















The hearing of November 17, 2021

The reply of the promoter of Justice











After a suspension of exactly one hour, the promoter of Justice, Alessandro Diddi, intervened in reply, calling the questions raised by the defense "spurious". Immediately then, regarding the alleged involvement of Pope Francis, he affirmed: "Let it be clear that this office has never heard from the Holy Father, and has never contested the Holy Father's declarations to Monsignor Perlasca". "There was a moment when Perlasca was talking about things that led him to bump into a wall, the Office of the Promoter then limited itself to saying: 'Look, he is going against a wall, because we were aware of what the Saint Father – I say this with emotion – testified in unsuspecting times about this story ". The reference is to the response that Francis made to journalists at the press conference on the plane from Thailand to Japan in November 2019, in which "he said how the procedure began and why this office had an interlocutory with the Holy Father".









New elements of investigation

Then refuting the defensive requests for nullity, the prosecutor also justified the audio-video “omissions” with the “investigative secret”. An “unquestionable” choice, as other elements parallel to the investigation of the purchase and sale of the London building have arisen during construction. “In addition, the defenders were present in most of the things that were omitted.” As for the more than 115 hours of video recordings deposited, they, explained Diddi, “are faithful transpositions of what has been recorded”. In any case, “I don’t think the subject of the trial is how we made the video recordings. Someone is clearer about what they want from this trial: if there are those who think that the Promoter’s Office has produced fakes, report us for false ideology. These insinuations are a fall in style ”.

Complex issues

At the conclusion of the hearing, Pignatone announced that the Vatican Court intends to reserve the right to “deal with the complex issues raised”. However, he added en passant, “We will not begin examining the issues of this trial until the defense has complete knowledge of the documents”.