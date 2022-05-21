Entertainment

Trial Johnny Depp – Amber Heard

Photo of James James51 mins ago
0 33 3 minutes read



13:48

trial continues
Amber Heard explains her version of the feces found in Johnny Depp’s bed

The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard to determine which of the two is committing a crime of defamation continues after almost a month of proceedings. A legal battle that began in mid-2019 and is being played in the courts of Fairfax County (Virginia, USA), where all the secrets of the most intimate life of the one who was married for 15 months; a relationship marked by violence, alcohol and drugs.



13:28

libel trial
The actor made a promise to his ex-wife in 2016: “You will never see my eyes again”

» This is the reason why Johnny Depp does not look Amber Heard in the face



13:08

Judicial process
Timeline of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s relationship: from ‘The Rum Diaries’ to divorce

The couple is in full trial for a lawsuit by the actor against Heard in which he asks for 50 million dollars for defamation



12:48

Depp vs Heard
Despite the incident he had at the Oscars with Will Smith, comedian Chris Rock has not taken a vacation and continues to tour with his comedy show. The American has not given up doing acid comedy either and in one of his last shows he has spoken on stage about the trial between the interpreters Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

» Chris Rock jokes on stage about the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard



12:25

Protagonist

Why is Johnny Depp’s lawyer now attracting all eyes?

Camille Vasquez has become the actor’s talisman in his battle against Amber Heard

read also

» Doubts about Amber Heard’s tears and wounds star in the final stretch of the trial

» Amber Heard explains her version of the feces found in Johnny Depp’s bed

» Doubts about Amber Heard’s tears and wounds star in the final stretch of the trial



12:05

Judicial process

Doubts about Amber Heard’s tears and wounds star in the final stretch of the trial

The sister of the actress assures that in the middle of a fight at home Johnny Depp attacked the two

read also

» The most shocking phrases of Amber Heard’s statement at the trial

» Johnny Depp and Amber Heard live | The actress talks about the feces found in the actor’s bed

» All the keys and revelations of the trial that faces Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

» What will happen to Amber Heard if Johnny Depp wins the trial for defamation

» Timeline of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s relationship: from ‘The Rum Diaries’ to divorce



11:45

trial continues
The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard to determine which of the two is committing a crime of defamation continues after almost a month of proceedings. A legal battle that began in mid-2019 and is being played in the courts of Fairfax County (Virginia, USA), where all the secrets of the most intimate life of the one who was married for 15 months; a relationship marked by violence, alcohol and drugs.

» Amber Heard explains her version of the feces found in Johnny Depp’s bed



11:25

libel trial

This is why Johnny Depp doesn’t look Amber Heard in the face

The actor made a promise to his ex-wife in 2016: “You will never see my eyes again”

read also

» Amber Heard recounts how she met Elon Musk days before a ‘brutal assault’ by Johnny Depp

» Laughing at Amber Heard’s testimony is the new trend on TikTok



11:05

Judicial process
The couple is in full trial for a lawsuit by the actor against Heard in which he asks for 50 million dollars for defamation

» Timeline of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s relationship: from ‘The Rum Diaries’ to divorce



10:45

Depp vs Heard
Chris Rock jokes on stage about the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Chris Rock is on tour with his ‘Ego Death World Tour 2022’

Source link

Photo of James James51 mins ago
0 33 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Evelyn Beltrán: each of the operations that Toni Costa’s girlfriend has undergone | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

6 mins ago

Tom Cruise blushes Elle Fanning at the Cannes Film Festival

7 mins ago

Kourtney Kardashian Will Change Her Name After Marrying Travis Barker?

8 mins ago

What is the “growth mindset” and how it can help you feel more sexual pleasure

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button