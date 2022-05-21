Trial Johnny Depp – Amber Heard
13:48
trial continues
Amber Heard explains her version of the feces found in Johnny Depp’s bed
The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard to determine which of the two is committing a crime of defamation continues after almost a month of proceedings. A legal battle that began in mid-2019 and is being played in the courts of Fairfax County (Virginia, USA), where all the secrets of the most intimate life of the one who was married for 15 months; a relationship marked by violence, alcohol and drugs.
13:28
libel trial
The actor made a promise to his ex-wife in 2016: “You will never see my eyes again”
» This is the reason why Johnny Depp does not look Amber Heard in the face
13:08
Judicial process
Timeline of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s relationship: from ‘The Rum Diaries’ to divorce
The couple is in full trial for a lawsuit by the actor against Heard in which he asks for 50 million dollars for defamation
12:48
Depp vs Heard
Despite the incident he had at the Oscars with Will Smith, comedian Chris Rock has not taken a vacation and continues to tour with his comedy show. The American has not given up doing acid comedy either and in one of his last shows he has spoken on stage about the trial between the interpreters Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.
» Chris Rock jokes on stage about the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard
12:25
Protagonist
Why is Johnny Depp’s lawyer now attracting all eyes?
Camille Vasquez has become the actor’s talisman in his battle against Amber Heard
12:05
Judicial process
Doubts about Amber Heard’s tears and wounds star in the final stretch of the trial
The sister of the actress assures that in the middle of a fight at home Johnny Depp attacked the two
11:45
trial continues
» Amber Heard explains her version of the feces found in Johnny Depp’s bed
11:25
libel trial
This is why Johnny Depp doesn’t look Amber Heard in the face
The actor made a promise to his ex-wife in 2016: “You will never see my eyes again”
11:05
Judicial process
The couple is in full trial for a lawsuit by the actor against Heard in which he asks for 50 million dollars for defamation
» Timeline of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s relationship: from ‘The Rum Diaries’ to divorce
10:45
Depp vs Heard
Chris Rock jokes on stage about the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard
Chris Rock is on tour with his ‘Ego Death World Tour 2022’