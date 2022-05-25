Trial Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, live

The actor’s ex-partner in the 90s could be a key witness this Wednesday

The defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is in its last week and both parties are putting in place the last essential pieces that can win them the trial. This is the case of the testimony of Kate Moss, 48 ​​years old.

The legal battle between actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, also actress Amber Heard, foresees its end for this coming Friday. A process that was estimated to last about six weeks, and in which, thanks to the testimony of its protagonists and all the witnesses, the public has been able to get an idea of ​​what life was like for both during their marriage.

» The fake video of Jason Momoa in Depp’s trial against Heard that goes viral on TikTok

Camille Vasquez has become the actor’s talisman in his battle against Amber Heard

Barkin said that during the several months they were together, Depp was drunk most of the time and even showed aggressive behavior.

The media focus continues to point to the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. This event is, for many, the celebrity trial of the decade. Everything that happens in the Virginia court is being broadcast live, and the conflict has sparked a kind of war on social networks between those who defend the actor and those who defend Heard. During the trial, there are many witnesses who have done their bit to know the facts exactly. This time it was the turn of Ellen Barkin, Depp’s ex-partner.

The sister of the actress assures that in the middle of a fight at home Johnny Depp attacked the two

The actress’s career has been stained by the judicial process that she currently maintains with Johnny Depp

This Monday, as a result of the judicial process that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard maintain for a defamation complaint, one of the witnesses in the case has confirmed that the actress was about to be eliminated from the scenes she had recorded in Aquaman 2 for the battle legal relationship with her ex-husband.

The actor’s ex-partner in the 90s could be a key witness this Wednesday

» Courtney Love confesses that Johnny Depp saved her life after an overdose in 1995

» The fake video of Jason Momoa in Depp’s trial against Heard that goes viral on TikTok

Camille Vasquez has become the actor’s talisman in his battle against Amber Heard

Barkin said that during the several months they were together, Depp was drunk most of the time and even showed aggressive behavior.

read also



» Amber Heard explains her version of the feces found in Johnny Depp’s bed



» Why does Johnny Depp’s lawyer now attract all eyes?





The sister of the actress assures that in the middle of a fight at home Johnny Depp attacked the two

» Jason Momoa prevents Amber Heard from being fired from the sequel to ‘Aquaman’