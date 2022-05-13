Trial Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will resume this Monday, May 16, the judicial process in which they are involved after Deep denounced his ex-wife for defamation. Heard wrote an article in 2018 in the Washington Post where she revealed, without mentioning Depp, that she had suffered domestic violence from some of her partners.

The actor assures that this article damaged his image and his career in the cinema and for that reason, he decided to denounce Heard. For his part, Heard has filed a countersuit against Johnny Depp and asks him for 100 million dollars for trying to damage his image with the complaint.



Johnny Depp during the judicial process POOL / EFE

The trial, which is taking place in the court of Fairfax, Virginia (United States), has witnessed during the last four weeks of crude statements and harsh accusations by Depp and Heard. The actor has accused Amber Heard of lying about the abuse she subjected him to in the year and a half that her marriage lasted. The interpreter, on the other hand, has declared that Depp physically and psychologically abused her constantly and that he even raped her with a glass bottle.





A court made up of seven juries has to say if Heard, 36, defamed Depp or if Johnny Depp, 58, could have opened this entire legal process to turn public opinion against the actress. Moreover, it is also possible that the jury determines that neither Depp nor Heard should be awarded damages.



Amber can’t hold back her tears in her statement against Johnny Depp. JIM LO SCALZO / EFE

Both parties have provided evidence to the trial to defend their versions and have had the presence of several famous people, close to the couple, as witnesses. The portal TMZ has reported on all the celebrities who are involved in the trial in one way or another.

The famous witnesses of Amber Heard

One of the famous people who will testify on behalf of Heard is James Franco. The two performers cultivated a great friendship on the set of Pineapple Express in 2008. As published TMZDuring this shoot, Amber told James that she had a physical altercation with Johnny and that’s why she had bruises on her face.





Likewise, the billionaire and great friend of Heard, Elon Musk, will also testify in the trial. Heard and Musk are also great friends and Depp accused them of having an affair in 2020. In addition, actress Ellen Barkin will testify on behalf of Amber Heard, and the conversations that Heard had with actor Jason Momoa and James Wan will be read, the director of Aquamanduring the filming of this film.



Amber Heard, Elon Musk and Johnny Depp. Third parties

The famous witnesses of Johnny Depp

Actor Paul Bettany, who plays Vision in the Marvel movies, will be one of Johnny Depp’s main witnesses. The two performers have worked together in several films such as The Tourist, Transcendence and Mortdecait. In 2016, the actor positioned himself on Twitter in favor of Depp’s version: “I have known Johnny Depp for years and through various relationships. He is the sweetest, kindest and most gentle man I have ever met. I’m just saying.”, he wrote back then Bettany.

In addition, the conversations that Depp had on the subject with the filmmaker Zack Snyder, the musician Jack White, the co-founder of the music group The White Stripes and the writer JK Rowling will be read.