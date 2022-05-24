Trial Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Surgeon accuses “failures” in the story of how the actor lost part of his finger | News from Mexico

VIRGINIA, United States.- A hand surgeon testified Monday that Johnny Depp could not have lost the tip of his middle finger the way he told the jury it happened in his civil lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The finger injury it happened in march 2015 in a fight in Australia between Depp and Heard, has been one of several key points of contention in the lawsuit. Depp says he was injured when Heard threw a bottle of vodka at him. Heard has said that she never specifically saw how it happened, but that it happened one night when an enraged Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle.

Depp is suing Heard for defamation in Fairfax County Circuit Court for a December 2018 opinion piece she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse”. His lawyers say he was defamed by the article even though he never mentioned his name.

Depp has denied hitting Heard and says that she was the abuser in the relationship. Heard has testified about more than a dozen separate cases of physical abuse that she says she suffered at the hands of Depp.

Surgeon accuses ‘flaws’ in Depp’s story about how he lost part of his finger

In his testimony on Monday, surgeon Richard Moore testified about the amputated finger while the members of the jury they saw gruesome photos of the wound. She said that Depp described her palm being on a bar when she was hit by the bottle.

Moore, who did not treat Depp, testified that Depp’s description is unlikely, largely because his nail remained intact. Moore said the nail was exposed, as Depp described the location of his hand, and would have been damaged. Moore also said there would have been other cuts on the rest of his hand from the glass that shattered on impact.

Surgeon points out that Depp’s nail would not have remained intact after Heard’s alleged bottle slam. | AP



Although Depp told the jury that Heard cut his finger by throwing a bottle of vodkaat the time of the accident he told people and sent text messages saying that he had done it himself. At one point she said that the finger had been pinched between solid accordion doors.

Depp now says he lied to protect Heard. Moore testified that pinching the finger on the accordion doors would be consistent with the injury.

Trial between Depp and Heard continues in its sixth week

The trial is now in its sixth week. Monday’s Testimony it was relatively mundane in a trial that has provided insight into the couple’s toxic relationship. Heard’s lawyers were expected to call Depp to the stand on Monday, but that did not happen.

Jurors had already heard from both Depp and Heard: each was on the stand for four days, subjected to grueling cross-examination.

Johnny Depp accuses that Heard injured him with a bottle with which he lost part of his finger. | AP



Also on Monday, a psychiatrist testified that Depp’s behavior fits the pattern of a person whose drug and alcohol abuse contributes to domestic violence.

Depp’s lawyer questioned the ethics and credibility of the psychiatrist’s views, given that he never conducted an examination of Depp.

The trial has drawn increasing public attention for its length. People camped out overnight and scrambled for places in line as they sought one of the 100 seats in the courtroom allotted to the public. During a morning break, a woman declared her love for Depp and asked her when she was going to admit that he was the father of the baby she was holding in her arms.

They took her out of the courtroom.