Trial Johnny Depp vs. Amber Herad: ‘Saturday Night Live’ parodied the incident and the reactions were not favorable | entertainment pop culture
Undoubtedly, several Internet users are aware of how the legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard unfolds.
Now, they came out to defend the actors because the program ‘Saturday Night Live’ parodied a trial statement.
Which, in the words of many, is an action that minimizes the victims of domestic violence.
‘Saturday Night Live’ parodied the trial of Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard and angered the Internet
The program better known by its acronym SNL made a “sketch” in which it made fun of the judgment between the actors, specifically the moment in which Johnny Depp gave his statement on the day that Amber Heard left feces on his bed.
Aidy Bryant played one of the lawyers, while Kyle Mooney commissioned Depp; later Kenan Thompson, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd and Melissa Villaseñor appeared as the domestic employees and fought among themselves to clean.
This is how Internet users defended the case of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard before the parody of ‘Saturday Night Live’
People who saw the ‘sketch’ took to their social networks to raise their voices against the production of ‘Saturday Night Live’ because they found it offensive to make fun of two potential victims of domestic and sexual violence.
In fact, Internet users condemned that the program made the parody to be part of a topic that is trending on social networks and, even worse, to generate money from it.
And it is that the altercation with the feces found in the couple’s bed has two versions:
As commented by Johnny Depp, it was a kind of revenge on the part of his ex-partner for a fight they had, since he was late for the actress’s 30th birthday.
Depp pointed out that one of Heard’s friends or even herself was the one who left the excrement on the marriage bed as a ‘joke’.
While the actress commented that none of this is true, it was rather an accident of her dogs (who got on and defecated when no one was around).
It may not have been declared which version is the official one yet, but netizens maintain that joking about the trial is not funny.
Therefore this girl called the ‘sketch’ as a “disgusting desperate” attempt to attract attention to ‘Saturday Night Live’.
Another Twitter user maintains that there is nothing funny about parodying a case of domestic violence, so much so that he has seen more fun material on TikTok.
In turn, there were those who told the SNL production directly that they should feel ashamed since it was “zero fun and low level” to laugh at the victims.
“SNL you should be ashamed of the crap you made about the Johnny Depp vs Amber fall. It’s so low and 0% funny. I hope you get tons of backlash for that sketch.”
Even certain fans of the comedy show expressed their disgust at seeing the mockery that was made of the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, since they had found it in “bad taste” that couple problems not only became a public spectacle, but also in a comedy.
Finally, people pointed out that these are two human beings who try to expose their cases of abuse and violence, so making a parody of them is minimizing the seriousness of the situation.
Not to mention that the ‘sketch’ featured various racial stereotypes as mentioned in the following Twitter thread: