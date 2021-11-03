trial of 10 hours for free on Xbox Game Pass and EA Play – Nerd4.life

Battlefield 2042 can be properly tested before purchase through the classic try for free from 10 hours provided by the EA Play program, which has also been confirmed for the new DICE shooter as also available to users Xbox Game Pass.

According to reports on the official Battlefield 2042 page by Electronic Arts, starting with November 12, 2021, which is one week before the game’s official launch date and with the start of early access for subscribers, any EA Play or Xbox Game Pass user will be able to access the game and try it for 10 hours.

Subscribers to EA Play Pro directly access the full game, with the possibility of freely enjoying the new shooter without time limits and also taking advantage of the advantages of the Ultimate Edition, but apparently also subscribers to the standard EA Play and also subscribers to Xbox Game Pass, will be able to however, try out Battlefield 2042 thoroughly before purchasing.

Note that we are talking about Xbox Game Pass subscriptions standard, since the Ultimate is not required to access the 10-hour trial of Battlefield 2042, according to reports from Electronic Arts.

Of course, those with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription are also eligible for the 10-hour trial, but this is also available with the lower tier subscription, apparently.

Just in these days we have seen the weight of the download on PS5 and the fact that it will not have 120 fps mode on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S at launch.