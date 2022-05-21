Trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp: the actress talked about the rumors of her role as Mera in the DCEU | Entertainment Cinema and Series
Although the incorporation of the protagonist of “Game of Thrones” to the DC Expanded Universe is not confirmed, apparently Amber Heard was about to lose her role as a superhero.
Amber Heard first appeared as Mera in 2017’s ‘Justice League’, later having a more prominent role in 2018’s ‘Aquaman’, the solo film of the King of Atlantis, along with other Hollywood stars such as Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Willem Dafoe, and Nicole Kidman.
After her divorce from Johnny Depp, the actress wrote an article in The Washington Post newspaper claiming she had been abused during their marriage, prompting a series of defamation lawsuits from Depp.
Currently, Amber Heard is in a legal process for the lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp. This problem has not only put her career on hold, but has also cost her the dislike of fans, who through social networks ask that she be removed from the sequel to “Aquaman”. Although the actress is still part of the project, apparently her participation will not be as prominent as in the first film.
Amber Heard almost lost the role of Mera in ‘Aquaman 2‘
According to ‘CBS News’, Amber Heard testified on May 16, 2022 before the stand that the production company Warner Bros did not want her to return to the role of Mera in ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’.
The 36-year-old actress said she “fought hard” to be in that film and had been given multiple scripts, each with a smaller part and fewer action scenes.
“They gave me a script. And then they gave new versions of the script that had removed scenes that had action, that represented my character and another character fighting each other. They basically took a lot of my paper. They just removed a bunch,” explained Amber Heard.
The last time Heard played Mera was in ‘Zack’s Snyder Justice League’, a film released on HBO MAX in 2021, in which scenes were added that were not in the first version of that production.
Despite the attempts of the fans to eliminate Amber Heard from the DCEU, ‘Screenrant’ assures that the producers of ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ affirmed that they would not react to that type of pressure, because “they had to do the right thing For the movie”.
For his part, Johnny Depp assured in the trial that he would not return to the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise “not even for 300 million dollars”, according to what was published by ‘Variety’, so the fate of one of his most popular characters looks very dark.