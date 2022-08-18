Trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: actress Ellen Barkin revealed that the actor gave her a sedative to have sex with her

Ellen Barkin testified on behalf of Amber Heard in Johnny Depp’s libel trial against his ex-wife (Reuters)

Johnny Depp’s ex-girlfriend, Ellen Barkinsaid that the actor was jealous, controlling, got drunk frequently and that he gave a powerful sedative called Quaalude the first time they had sexaccording to his court statement, which is part of the 6,000 pre-trial pages that, until now, remained sealed.

Barkin said there was a “world of violence around Depp in a statement that was not presented to the jury in the actor’s libel trial against Amber Heard in Virginia.

The actress said in the video statement that Depp he despised people he thought were beneath him and once called an assistant a “pig”.

In newly unsealed legal documents, Barkin, 68, described how was the first time he had sex with Depp when they were dating in the 90s: “He gave me a Quaalude and asked if I wanted to have sex with him.”

Depp’s lawyers asked the court to exclude a large amount of evidence presented by Heard’s defense, including the barkins statementwhich was revealed in full over the weekend.

Barkin declared that Depp could be “charming” like “most abusers”.

In pre-trial documents, Heard’s legal team asked the judge in the case to exclude a number of “irrelevant personal matters”.

According to the legal defense of heard, The legal team of the actor wanted to expose some photographs of the past of his represented in which he would be totally naked.

Depp’s intentions with these images, the lawyers argued, was to show that the actress had worked as an exotic dancer before starting her career in Hollywood, also suggesting that she had practiced prostitution at that time. “Mr. Depp tries, in a frivolous and malicious way, to insinuate that Miss Heard once worked as an escort”, can be read in an extract from the document, according to the newspaper TheDailyBeast.

Barkin said they broke up after Depp threw a bottle of wine at him in a hotel room.

When asked during the deposition when her and Depp’s relationship became “romantic,” Barkin replied that it happened around 1994.

Barkin said that during the several months they were together, Depp “I was drunk most of the time.”

“He’s a jealous, controlling man: ‘Where are you going? Who are you going with? What did you do last night?‘” he recalled during testimony.

“Once he got really mad because I had a scratch on my back and insisted it was because I had sex with someone other than him.“, said.

Barkin recounted an incident during the filming of the 1998 film “Panic and Madness in Las Vegas” in which Depp “he threw a bottle of wine across the hotel room (…) I don’t know why he threw the bottle”, although he indicated that he may have had an argument with his assistant.

“He’s a yeller, he’s verbally abusive”, he declared.

The actress claimed that Depp used cocaine, marijuana and hallucinogenic drugs. When she was asked how many times this happened, she said: “I couldn’t even tell you. She was always drinking or smoking a joint.”

