Trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: Keys to Understanding the Depp and Heard Trial | News Univision United States

But beyond the frivolous, the trial between Heard and Depp left bitter scenes and descriptions of numerous scenes of physical and psychological violence. “Your lies have been exposed to the world several times, right?” Depp’s lawyer shot at Heard. That was the tone of the dispute.



Behind the show in the media, this high-profile legal battle has been consumed by millions of people as entertainment despite the harsh underlying themes, which show alleged bidirectional violence in the couple (when both are abused and abusers) and mutual abuse. that can endanger people’s lives.