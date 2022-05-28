Trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: Keys to Understanding the Depp and Heard Trial | News Univision United States
After weeks of scandalous and media scenes, of intimate details and also of violent tint, the trial that confronts the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard reached its final arguments.
Both sought opposing objectives but, at the same time, both accused each other of violence and of having “damaged” -also mutually- their artistic careers.
Heard and Depp were married from 2015 to 2017. In 2016, she filed for a restraining order against him and later for a divorce.
Depp sued his ex-wife for defamation due to an article she wrote in 2018 in which she portrayed herself as a victim of violence. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor wants -according to her defense- “give him his life back.” Heard, who countered with a multimillion-dollar countersuit, wants to be “left alone.”
The trial became a sort of reality show that made the audience “captivated” by a “show” that divided public opinion into opposing factions: those who believe Depp and those who believe Heard.
drug and alcohol abuse; altercations in which they grabbed each other’s hair; hits in the face; fecal matter on the bed… video and audio recordings of the couple’s heated arguments. Photos were seen of her injured face and of a finger that Depp apparently injured on a shoot in 2015, but which he claimed happened when Heard threw a bottle at him.
1- On the side of Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp’s lawyers asked the jury this Friday in closing arguments to give the actor his life back, which has been strongly affected after an article that Heard wrote in 2018 in The Washington Post, calling herself “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”
Depp’s lawsuit is for defamation and seeks financial compensation from $50 million in the Fairfax County Court of Virginia. His lawyers say the actor was defamed by the article even though Heard never actually mentioned him by name.
Heard’s accusation “ruined” the actor’s life “by falsely telling the world that she was a survivor of domestic abuse by Depp,” he said. the actor’s lawyer, Camille Vásquezto the jury.
2- What does Johnny Depp want with this trial? it’s not money
In addition to the demand for the millionaire economic compensation, the general analysis is that Depp hopes that this trial, which lasted six weeks, will help to restore his reputation.
The actor has seen the flow of bookings for movie roles decrease after that Heard article.
“This case for Mr. Depp has never been about money… It’s about Mr. Depp’s reputation and getting him released from the prison he has lived in for the last six years,” said Depp’s other lawyer, Benjamin Chew. .
3- And on Amber Heard’s side?
Heard’s attorney, J. Benjamin Rottenborn, said that the lawsuit is not about Depp’s reputation, but is part of a smear campaign that the actor launched against the actress after she asked for a divorce.
“In Mr. Depp’s world, you don’t leave Mr. Depp, and if you do, he will start a global humiliation campaign against you,” the lawyer said.
After the demand faced by the actor, Heard filed a $100 million countersuit against Depp after his lawyer called the defamation allegations a hoax.
Heard’s defense also argued that the actress has lost millionaire contracts due to negative publicity. At the closing of the arguments, the artist’s defense said that she wants them to “leave her alone.”
Depp and Heard: a violent couple?
Both accuse each other of mutual violence. An audio recording used in the trial showed Depp’s apparent concern that he could not stand more “mutual physical abuse” after Heard admitted hitting him. Later, Heard testified that she “reactively” hit Depp while Depp “proactively” hit her.
Depp says he never hit Heard and that she fabricated the abuse allegations to gain an advantage in divorce proceedings.
In fact, Depp says that Heard often physically attacked him. “There is an abuser in this courtroom, but it’s not Mr. Depp.” said the actor’s defense.
Heard, for her part, testified about more than a dozen episodes of physical and sexual assault she said Depp committed against her.
Depp’s lawyer said Heard had to review her testimony about the first time she said she was beaten. Heard said that Depp hit her after she laughed at one of her tattoos: She said it happened in 2013, after a year-long romance and seduction between them, but later corrected herself to say it happened in 2012.
“Now, in this courtroom, it has suddenly erased a whole year of magic,” Vasquez said.
Jurors were able to see photos of Heard with alleged marks on her face. Some photos show only mild redness and others more severe bruising. Vásquez accused Heard of manipulating the photos and said the evidence of retouching some wounds is proof that all his allegations of abuse are unfounded.
“Either you believe everything or you don’t believe it… Either she is the victim of horrible abuse, or she is a woman who is willing to say absolutely anything,” Depp’s defender said.
In closing Heard’s defense, they indicated that the fact that there is evidence in her favor is ignored and sends a dangerous message to victims of domestic violence. “If you didn’t take photos, it didn’t happen… If you took photos, they’re fake. If you didn’t tell your friends, they’re lying. If you told your friends, they’re part of the deception,” the actress’s defense concluded.
What will the jury have to deliberate?
When the jury deliberates, will have to focus not only on whether or not there was abuse, but also on whether Heard’s op-ed can be considered legally defamatory. The article itself focuses primarily on domestic violence policy issues, but Depp’s lawyers point out two passages from the article, as well as a headline posted online saying it defamed Depp.
When the actress wrote the article four years ago, she described being a ‘victim’ of abuse and that he felt “the full force of our culture’s anger.” Depp’s lawyers point out that this is a clear reference to Depp, given that Heard publicly accused Depp of domestic violence in 2016, two years before she wrote the article.
In a second passage, Heard states: “I had the rare vantage point of seeing, in real time, how institutions protect men accused of abuse.”
The article was titled “Amber Heard’s take: ‘I spoke out against sexual violence and faced the wrath of our culture. That has to change.'”
The actress’ defense says she “didn’t mention” Depp’s name. “She didn’t have to do it… Everybody knew exactly who and what Mrs. Heard was talking about,” Chew said.
Heard’s attorneys say cannot be held responsible by the owner because she did not write it, and that the two passages of the article do not deal with the accusations of abuse per se, but about how Heard’s life changed.
6- A media circus and a reflection on violent relationships
The trial has turned into an at times ugly show about abuse within a marriage. Furthermore, the courtroom itself, with broadcast cameras capturing every turn or gesture of the actors, divided public opinion.
With the parade of witnesses as Kate Moss, who was Depp’s girlfriend and with the emergence of names like James Franco, who was shown in a video going up to the apartment accompanying the actress before she asks Depp for a divorce, the trial has captivated all the world’s media.
But beyond the frivolous, the trial between Heard and Depp left bitter scenes and descriptions of numerous scenes of physical and psychological violence. “Your lies have been exposed to the world several times, right?” Depp’s lawyer shot at Heard. That was the tone of the dispute.
Behind the show in the media, this high-profile court battle has been consumed by millions of people as entertainment despite the harsh background themes, which show alleged bidirectional violence in the couple (when both are abused and abusers) and mutual abuse. that can endanger people’s lives.