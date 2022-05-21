Trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard revives the actress’s sexual threesome with Cara Delevingne and Elon Musk – Movie News

Johnny Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, continues to attract media attention. And of course, any evidence could tip the scales either way. Was the alleged trio between Amber, Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne true?

The trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard for defamation continues to attract attention almost like a movie or series, even if it is broadcast completely free. After revealing numerous pieces of evidence where both parties claim they were victims of physical and verbal abuse, the case remains open and this could bring both the tech tycoon, Elon Musk, as the actress and supermodel, Cara Delevingnewith whom -supposedly- Amber would have made a sexual trio.

As part of the lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp, the love relationship that Amber Heard had with Elon Musk is mentioned, however, a report from Daily Mail mentions that Josh Drew, ex-husband of Heard’s best friend, Raquel Pennington, claimed that the protagonist of Aquaman had sex with Cara and Musk in 2016.

Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife Amber Heard for $50 million for defamation.



As part of the investigation, Johnny Depp’s legal team interviewed Josh Drew, who repeatedly confirmed the famous love trio. He even revealed that this act was It took place in Depp’s apartment while the actor was working in Australia.

Everything you need to know about the case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

What does Elon Musk think about it? Of course there are a lot of photos and videos that prove his relationship with Amber Heard, however, the founder of Tesla and Space X, He stated that at no time has he been sexually involved with Cara Delevingne considering her a friend.

Elon Musk had an on-and-off relationship with Amber Heard.



“Cara and I are friends, but we have never done intimate things, she will confirm it. I want to confirm again that Amber and I only started dating about a month after filing for divorce. I was never close to her during her marriage,” Musk said in an interview with Page Six.

Elon Musk says that the only relationship he has with Cara Delevingne is friendship.



And I add: “Life is too short for such prolonged negativity. No one is going to say, after it’s all over, that they wished the court battle had lasted longer!”.

The trio could be Enough argument for Johnny Depp’s legal team to request the presence in court of both Elon Musk and Cara Delevingneincluding requesting messages, emails or any other proof that can prove the relationship with Amber Heard.