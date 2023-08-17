Trial on efficacy of a drug against Alzheimer’s moves forward in Cuba

As Prensa Latina found out, since last February two studies have been carried out, one in Havana and another involving about 1,500 people from the rest of the national territory, with the same objective, although each has its own characteristics.

According to the coordinators of Sancti Spiritus, the program began with about 60-patients and grew selectively after neurologists, geriatricians and psychologists at the Camilo Cienfuegos General Provincial Hospital evaluated those suffering from the condition.

The strategy is to enhance and confirm all information on effectiveness and confidence in order to obtain the drug’s definitive registration by the State Control Center for Medicines, Devices and Medical Devices (CECMED).

In March last year, after evaluating the documents submitted by the Center for Molecular Immunology, the Center granted conditional health registration to NeuralSym, a hope for the rapidly aging Cuban population.

Scientific evaluation conducted has shown that Neuralsym has fewer side effects than other internationally offered drugs, prevents cognitive decline and improves quality of life over time.

Studies in the country estimate that around 170,000 people suffer from Alzheimer’s, a disease that is the leading cause of dementia worldwide, with a prevalence of between five and 10 percent among people over the age of 65.

Along with Villa Clara and Havana, Sancti Spiritus is one of the provinces with the highest number of people living longer than 60 years. 23.3 percent of its residents are elderly, while the birth rate has decreased.

Imé Hernández, director of the department of demography, pointed out that the municipalities of Fomento, Yaguaje and Cabiguan, with more than 25 percent of elderly people, are among the oldest in the region and among other similar municipalities in Cuba.

According to statistical data at the end of last year, more than 22 percent of Cuba’s population was over the age of 60.

