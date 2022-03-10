Triangle Strategy Debuts as Top Seller of the Week in Japan (3/10/22)

One more week, we bring you the sales of the week in Japan offered by Famitsu. The information has been shared a few minutes ago.

As we can see, Triangle Strategy debuts as the best seller in its premiere, above the debut of Gran Turismo 7. For its part, Nintendo Switch also remains the best-selling platform with the OLED model in first place.

We leave you with the tops:

This Week’s Game Sales (Total Game Sales)

  1. [NSW] Triangle Strategy (Square Enix, 04/03/22) – 86,298 (New)
  2. [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 04/03/22) – 73,399 (New)
  3. [PS4] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 04/03/22) – 64,565 (New)
  4. [PS4] Elden Ring (FromSoftware, 02/25/22) – 55,310 (243,800)
  5. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus (The Pokemon Company, 01/28/22) – 50,481 (2,120,030)
  6. [PS5] Elden Ring (FromSoftware, 02/25/22) – 14,746 (104,763)
  7. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 14,339 (4,470,426)
  8. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 07/12/18) – 11,399 (4,794,715)
  9. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 9,957 (895,966)
  10. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 9,474 (2,542,200)

Console sales this week (total console sales)

  1. Switch OLED Model – 55,385 (1,333,707)
  2. Switch – 26,126 (18,067,043)
  3. PlayStation 5 – 22,550 (1,210,651)
  4. Switch Lite – 15,441 (4,608,818)
  5. PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,129 (218,138)
  6. Xbox Series X – 748 (85,675)
  7. Xbox Series S – 573 (72,709)
  8. New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 511 (1,183,316)
  9. PlayStation 4–11 (7,819,353)

What do you think? Is it what you expected? Leave it in the comments.

