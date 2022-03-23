Triangolo della Salute, a state-of-the-art rehabilitation center in Madonnuzza







A structure already known and appreciated by thousands of Madonites who, in the last 14 years, have been taken care of mainly for physiokinesitherapy treatments, The Triangle of Healthfounded by the professor Lucio Di Gangihas officially become a rehabilitation center agreement with the ASP of Palermo for the provision of outpatient and semi-residential healthcare services.

The structure, thanks to the agreement signed with the ASP, enriches the service charter, adding rehabilitation services to the physiokinesitherapy treatments, which will continue to be permanently provided of speech therapy, physiotherapy and neurpsychomotricity on an outpatient basis. While the semi-residential service, with 20 places per day cycle, offers rehabilitation interventions in speech therapy, psychology, physiotherapy, occupational therapy as well as various educational and recreational activities.

With the accreditation by the ASP of Palermo, the Health Triangle finally covers a serious shortage in local medicineoffering qualified and well-organized medical and paramedical assistance to people with physical, mental, sensory, cognitive disabilities, guaranteeing each patient the utmost competence and attention and making use of a team of professionals, mostly Madonites, who make ‘multidisciplinary approach the keystone of the structure led by the medical director Claudio Di Gangi.

Upon entering, patients and caregivers will find large, elegant, modern spaces: a gym, several clinics, a lounge for group activities, state-of-the-art equipment and even a large terrace for outdoor activities. A modern system of continuous air sanitization guarantees the constant healthiness of the rooms. After all, from the beginning, the center was designed and built as a medical facility.

“I am particularly happy – says Professor Lucio Di Gangi – because with this center a gap is finally filled which has led to serious deficits in terms of health care for the high Madonie. I am thinking, for example, of the shortage of speech therapists. What it may have meant for a baby to have to endure waiting lists that stretch to over 6 months. Not to mention the other inconveniences borne by families, forced to face constant travel expenses, and to lose working days in order to assist their children. Now, thanks to the accreditation obtained by the Palermo ASP, the Triangle of Health solves this problem ”.

How to activate the agreement: To use the services of the rehabilitation center “The Triangle of Health”, it is necessary to request, through the general practitioner, a specialist visit according to the needs of the patient (neurologist, neuropsychiatrist, physiatrist, etc.). Following the visit, the specialist will draw up a rehabilitation project that the patient (or a family member) will have to deliver to the health district. Once the project has been approved, the patient can go to the health triangle to begin therapy.

FOR MORE INFO AND CONTACTS: Via Domenico Geraci 6 – Madonnuzza junction (Petralia Soprana) – te. 0921 602387 – cell. 3206133873 – email: triangolomadonnuzza@gmail.com