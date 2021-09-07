Trianon Viviani, the “Disarming hope” of little Amal from Piazza Calenda Eventi in Naples

On Wednesday 8 September, at 6 pm, it will start from the theater Trianon Viviani, in piazza Vincenzo Calenda, the Neapolitan stage of the little girl’s Italian tour Amal, the nine-year-old Syrian puppet girl, motherless and fleeing the war.

Amal, which means “hope” in Arabic, is a three-and-a-half-meter high puppet that is touring Europe with the Walk project, “il Cammino”, an international traveling festival of art and hope in support of refugees.

The Trianon Viviani theater welcomes Amal with the performance Disarming hope, conceived and directed by the Ubu Davide Iodice prize, with the original prologue written by Valeria Parrella, created in the context of the People’s Theater, the special art and social inclusion project curated by the director himself. They collaborate in the realization of the Academy of Fine Arts of Naples, the Other Naples, Friends of Carlo Fulvio Velardi, Cornelia, Annalisa Durante association, Campania Region Film commission, Puteca Celidonia and the ScalzaBanda.

«The Trianon Viviani theater – explains Davide Iodice – awelcomes the little, great Amal, on her journey, forging with the Walk project, a pact of poetic resistance in defense of the right to happiness and the future of all girls and all boys ».

“Forcella is a complex neighborhood, where good and evil are, like the branches of the” Y “of its wall emblem, in a relationship of contiguity in which choosing is a complex thing and guilt is an abstract concept – continues the director –: here you can die little more than children like Annalisa, very young like Maikol, right in front of our theater; here one can fall as innocent victims or break one’s life too soon like Emanuele and so many others, due to the wrong turn at that saddle, at that crossroads of existence ».

With this vision, Iodice illustrates the performance: “By interpreting Amal as a magical trigger for a social rituality of the territories, with the joyful contribution of various artistic realities and the energy of the ScalzaBanda and a very lively” army “of children and young people, together with Amal we will launch a declaration of war on all wars: all together, with a liberating gesture, we will destroy, by re-signifying it, a large sculpture depicting a weapon, created by the young talents of the Academy of Fine Arts. The sculpture will remain as a permanent work in the square in front of the theater, so that the position that civil society must take is not equivocal, to guarantee in Naples, as in the world, a future full of life and not of death for the younger generations. We promise this future, with the childlike strength of a disarming hope“.

The puppet is made of molded cane and carbon fiber and is maneuvered by four people (one for each arm, a third to support the back and a fourth inside, on stilts, who also controls the harp, the string complex that animates the face, head and eyes).

On this symbolic journey fleeing the war, Amal went in search of her mother on July 27 from Gaziantep, on the Turkish-Syrian border. In his journey, which will end in Manchester, England, he will cover more than 8,000 km, touching 65 cities.

Amal was created by the Handspring puppet company, the South African puppet theater company that participated in Steven Spielberg’s film War horse. In the team that animates Amal there are also people who have a past as refugees.

In Italy the festival is traveling between twelve cities and is produced by Roberto Roberto and Ludovica Tinghi.

The Walk is produced by Stephen Daldry, director of the film Billy Elliot, film producer Tracey Seaward, theater director David Lan and the Good chance theater, under the art direction of Amir Nizar Zuabi.

