Triathlon and VIPs: the 5 stars who competed in Malibu

Nautica Malibu Triathlon is the name of an event that takes place every year in California and boasts a “Celebrity” category with which it raises funds for charity. Were you aware of these luxury holdings?

The triathlon it is hard work and tenacity, it is versatility, it is an outlet and it is discovery, of oneself first of all. You learn to deal with your body, with difficulties and with physical and mental fatigue. Over the years this discipline is spreading more and more, although it is not trivial and requires a fair amount of training. However, we are not just talking about athletes professionals, but also of ordinary people who find in triathlon a way to escape from everyday problems and, why not, also of famous people. So here it is 5 star of the United States who have tried I swim, bicycle And race together and touched the thrill of competing under the sun of Malibu.

Jennifer Lopez –

The triathlete version fromactress And singer of Puerto Rican origin dates back to about 13 years ago, when J.Lo takes sports very seriously. In an interview she tells of having approached the triathlon after twin birth of February 2008, from which Emme and Max are born from her relationship with Marc Anthony. Jennifer Lopez can’t lose weight: “I want to be a model mother – she says – and I’m convinced that sport makes you better. Not to mention that you lose weight and sleep better “. No sooner said than done. In that year Jennifer trains hard and manages to register for the first competition, one Sunday in September in Malibu, in California. At the “Nautica Malibu Triathlon” she closes the race in 2 hours, 23 minutes and 28 seconds, helped by the coach for the duration of the event and supported on the track by the partner. His goal is certainly not to win, but to finish the hat-trick. Upon arrival Jennifer Lopez she appears very satisfied even if understandably exhausted. However, there is no news of other participation in triathlon competitions: at the time J-Lo has 39 years old and get over 100 thousand dollars then donated to charity.

Zac Efron –

Same place, same story, different year. And the 2017 And Zac Efron it’s fresh from Baywatch with The Rock. For that film and his sculpted physique in general, it’s already easier to imagine Troy Bolton’s High School Musical struggling with running, swimming and pedaling on a bike. The aforementioned Nautica Malibu Triathlon is the stage for the star’s performance Hollywood and in that edition the organization scrapes over the million euros for a pediatric hospital in Los Angeles. The fact that these episodes revolve around the Malibu event is no coincidence. The division of the race reserved for celebrities is in fact the one that serves to obtain the best results at the charity level. The location is then in the heart of California that the stars like so much and that’s it.

Matthew McConaughey –

If we go back to the 2008 branded Jennifer Lopez, also competing with her is the dark and enigmatic actor of the first season of True Detective, just to mention a happy appearance. The purpose, even for Matthew McConaughey, it is always the same: to exploit one’s own famous image for a just cause and, in the meantime, to challenge oneself in a test that is never exactly light. For him that year the time was 1 hour, 43 minutes and 48 seconds, just under a quarter of an hour behind the first VIP who crossed the finish line. As for Zac Efron, seeing him engaged in a triathlon creates an alienating effect of “already seen” for all the physical transformations that the two have been protagonists of over the years to play the roles required by several films.

Tom Cruise –

For the superman of Mission Impossible instead we have to go back to 1993, now 28 years ago. In that case to the kid from Syracuse, alone 31 years old at the times, touch the fraction in bicycle in the relay and therefore no hat-trick for the American actor. It is also said that his passion for aerobic sport approaches Tom Cruise very much in 1998 to the starring role in Without Limits, which tells the story of Olympic middle-distance runner Steve Prefontaine. However, he was later discarded because he was too old in appearance to play a 24-year-old.

Robin Williams –

There would also be stars like Anna Kournikova, David Hasselhoff or Mel C. (she in another competition), but to close this quintet we choose thecomic actor tragically passed away in August 2014. Man de The fleeting moment, from Jumanji and of Mrs. Doubtfire embarks on the experience of triathlon for charity in 1997 to 46 years old. Long-time passionate cyclist, even for him the appearance is limited to the pedaling fraction of the relay, even if in his free time he has repeatedly dabbled in the race is in the I swim. Robin Williams it was also an appreciable one collector of bicycles.