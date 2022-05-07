Triathlon des Roses Paris 2022, Marnes-la-Coquette race: date, registration, prices



The Triathlon des Roses Paris will take place this year on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Faisanderie at the Domaine national de Saint-Cloud (92).

Organized by the ARC Foundation, this sporting and solidarity event is 100% dedicated to breast cancer research.

The format of the Triathlon:

The Triathlon des Roses can be done:

individually (reserved for women)

(reserved for women) relay (female or mixed teams possible): you form a team of 2 or 3 people and each of you performs one or two disciplines (swimming, cycling or running)

The events of the Triathlon des Roses in Paris:

A single distance accessible to all is offered in each discipline:

200m swim

8 km of cycling

5 km running

To validate your participation in the race, you must have collected at least €300 for research if you are running individually and €500 if you are participating as a team.

For you, it is the possibility of take up a sporting challenge in favor of cancer research and involve your loved ones (family, colleagues, friends, etc.) in this challenge!

