Triathlon, Jonas Deichmann and the world tour of the super athlete who looks like “Forrest Gump” – Corriere.it

In September of last year he started the world tour in triathlon mode, that is, running, cycling and swimming. Arriving on the other side of the Earth, after 371 days of sweating, he said: I’m a bit tired. On his Instagram profile stands a photo with the long bum and the same hat as the Buppa Gump of Forrest Gump, the film character played by Tom Hanks which inspires it. Starting from Germany, it has covered 22,000 km so far. Now Jonas Deichmann he is about to complete the American leg of his journey in Mexico. The expected arrival at 5pm on Monday (in the night in Italy) on the beach of Cancun. There will be hundreds of supporters waiting for him, the father and family of the 34-year-old super athlete from Stuttgart. Then from Mexico I will leave for Europe, to conclude the circumnavigation of the planet.

I am very tired but happy and ready for these last 62 kilometers of running after 116 days of marathons, he commented on social media Deichmann. The world tour was conceived as a charity initiative in favor of an NGO that gives bicycles to African children to help them get to schools away from home. After a year of hard work, the German became a celebrity. And the last Mexican stages of its mega-marathon are constantly followed by local media: When I get somewhere, I would like to eat and just rest. But first, I have to dedicate at least half an hour to photos, interviews and everything else. Extraordinary that he would gladly save.

