Tribute to Alfredo Martínez Cañedo, the rural doctor “who humanized medicine”

MV LANGREO. Wednesday, 5 October 2022, 01:38



Yesterday, the Ethics Committee for Health Care in Area VIII, corresponding to the Nalón Valley, held a tribute to family doctor Alfredo Martínez Cañedo, who died a year ago, at the Casa de Cultura Escuelas Dorado in Sama de Langreo. A recognition of his work in favor of the humanization of health care and the application of bioethics in daily practice, in addition to promoting the involvement of health professionals in these issues.

The Minister of Health, Pablo Fernández Muñiz, who coincided with the honoree in his time as a doctor at the Valle del Nalón Hospital, recalled that “we share concerns.” “Today many colleagues gather to remember what it means for everything, especially in what he gave the greatest importance to: the humanization of health care,” he added. «He left us a great legacy in terms of ideas and effort in humanization, in a greater effort in care, especially in a population as old as the Asturian population. The more vulnerable the patient is, the more needs he has », he pointed out. In this regard, the manager of this health area, Bernabé Fernández, recalled how “he defined himself as a simple village doctor.”

During the tribute this issue was addressed: the humanization of health. The director of Sespa, Concepción Saavedra, and the president of the CEAS (Ethics Committee for Health Care), Marta Iglesias, discussed this. The round tables were also attended by Marcelino García-Noriega, a pediatrician from the Nalón Valley Hospital, and José Fuentes, a family doctor assigned to the Palliative Care Assistance Unit at home in the Nalón Valley.

Dr. Martínez Cañedo graduated in Medicine in the first promotion of the Faculty at the University of Oviedo and began to practice at the end of the 1970s in the town of Coballes, Caso, where he practiced as a doctor for more than thirty years. . His work led him to obtain the ‘Casín del Año’ award in 2013. He also participated in the constitution of the promoter group of CEAS in Area VIII, being its president from 2013 until his death on October 11, 2021, at 69 years of age. Birth fly. Martínez was also mayor of Grado between 1995 and 1999, in the ranks of the PSOE.