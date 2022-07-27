Health

Tribute to Dr. Guillermo Bernués, essence of rural medicine – Society

Guillermo Bernués, head doctor of the Huesca town of Plan for 39 years, promoter of telemedicine in this valley and collaborator in mountain rescues, received this Wednesday the simple cross of the Civil Order of Health for representing the essence of rural medicine and its most genuine values.

A distinction that the honoree has received as a “high honor”, but which, he has confessed, has “caught him by surprise” and has had him “misplaced” for a few days.

It cares for 471 people in towns with between 15 and 200 inhabitants (Gistaín, Lafortunada, Plan, San Juan de Plan, Saravillo, Serveto and Sin), a task, he warned, that “would not have been possible” without the colleagues and nurses from health centers and Primary Care, which have always supported him.

He also has a master’s degree in Mountain Medicine from the University of Zaragoza, knowledge that has allowed him to collaborate with the Mountain Rescue and Intervention Group (GREIM) and with 061 in mountain rescues, and has provided assistance at the Juan Charles I in Antarctica.

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has traveled this Wednesday to Plan (Huesca), in the heart of the eastern Pyrenees, to pay tribute to this doctor, one of the 11,000 doctors who treat patients in towns with fewer than 15,000 inhabitants, according to data from the Council General of Official Colleges of Physicians.

A “deserved tribute and recognition” to the selfless work of Bernués, said the minister of this professional in a ceremony presided over by the Minister of Health of Aragon, Sira Ripollés, who highlighted his “adventurous spirit”, which has not only led him to collaborate in rescues during the weekends, but also to participate in an expedition to Antarctica and also to be a “pioneer” in the implementation of scientific advances such as telemedicine in this valley.

