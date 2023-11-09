Tribute to her first kiss with Pete Davidson

The Kardashians continue to win with their fourth season reality show on Disney Plus+, where some unknown facts related to dramatic situations related to his personal life are being revealed. In one of the last episodes, Kim Kardashian revealed one of her best-kept secrets: she still remembers her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, and she’ll probably always keep it, because it’s a tattoo.

Company founder Skims revealed kardashian Who secretly got a tattoo that very night, which he was supposed to present Saturday night Live! And she kissed for the first time the comedian with whom she acted in a sketch in which they became Aladdin and Jasmine; And who will become her future boyfriend?



‘Saturday Night Live!’ Love was born between Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian while attending! SNL/Twitter

Two years later, the businesswoman admitted she was hesitant, but after a lot of thinking and with the encouragement of her group of friends — including her sister Khloe — she decided to get the tattoo at 4:30 a.m. that same night . ,

An unexpected and completely surprising decision for the socialite’s followers, as those who have been following her exploits since she rose to stardom in 2007 will remember that Kim Kardashian has always been completely against tattoos. As he has said more than once: “You’ll never put a bumper sticker on a Bentley.”



Kim Kardashian revealed her tattoos on the latest episode of her reality show ‘The Kardashians’. Disney Plus+/Hulu

Finally, the socialite and her group – her sister, Khloe Kardashian; And her friends — La La Anthony, Tracy Romulus, Stephanie Shepherd and Allison Stater — decided to get the same tattoos. For her comfort, it was done in a secret place that could be kept secret: the inside of her lower lip. The chosen design, a symbol of infinity.

The businesswoman explains that the procedure was completely painless, and she thanks renowned artist JohnBoy for his work. “In the end, I put a bumper sticker on a Bentley,” he joked. However, despite everything, she is happy because “nobody knows it, nobody sees it”, so she forgets she is wearing it.



Pete Davidson also got a collection of tattoos in honor of his then-partner. Instagram.com/kimkardashian

Not just businesswomen, Pete Davidson also wears the same design on his skin. Most notably, the comedian got the names “Aladdin” and “Jasmine” tattooed on his collarbone in honor of the night he met Kardashian. In addition to that symbolic tattoo commemorating their first night, the comedian also created other designs that pay tribute to the now extinct relationship, such as the initials of his four children or the phrase “My girl is a lawyer.” After the breakup in 2022, they decided to end them.