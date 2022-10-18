Tribute to the ‘Kaiser’ will be a reality

AGENCIES

The pandemic and the celebration of the 150 years of the Metropolitan Museum of New York delayed the tribute that had been planned to pay the legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died on February 19, 2019. However, it was finally confirmed that his prolific career will be the theme of the Met Gala next year, as well as a major exhibition.

“Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” will consist of nearly 150 pieces, including sketches and creations from the five fashion houses for which he worked: Chanel, Fendi, Chloé, Patou and Balmain, as well as his namesake firm. The project will not be easy at all: the commissioners will have to immerse themselves in a file of between 5,000 and 10,000 elements.

“Each of his designs began with a sketch. They may be charming and expressionistic to the untrained eye, but to his collaborators they were almost mathematical in their expression, almost like a secret language between Karl and the workshops,” said Andrew Bolton, chief curator of the Anna Wintour Costume Center (the fashion wing of the museum).

Even though there are several months to go before the premiere of the exhibition (it will open to the public on May 5), it is expected that the Met Gala will be held on the first Monday of that month, an event that opens the exhibition and aims to raise funds for this wing of the enclosure. From this moment, the names of the possible guests at this event are already being shuffled (among his great muses and friends were Penélope Cruz, Keira Knightley, Diane Kruger, Kristen Stewart and Pharrell Williams). There is also speculation about the firms that could be present on the red carpet.

As if this tribute were not enough, it was recently revealed that the actor Jared Leto is working hand in hand with the firm Karl Lagerfeld to bring his life to the big screen. In addition to serving as executive producer, Leto would be in charge of playing the ‘kaiser’ of fashion.

For more than 60 years, the German creator was active in the industry and managed to bring success to labels such as Chloé, Fendi and, of course, Chanel, which became a cult brand. In addition, he collaborated with various non-fashion companies, such as Coca-Cola, Pirelli and KFC. For this reason, it is not for less that his legacy is a reason for exhibition and celebration.

