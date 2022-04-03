Tribute to the pioneers in medicine and pediatrics in Spain

It has been 140 years since the first women graduated in medicine. Currently, the number of women in medical schools reaches 70 compared to 30% of men enrolled in Spanish universities, a trend of progressive feminization of health professions, which began in the decades of the second half of the last century, and continues growing.

A feminization that should go through the recommendation to call women who practice medicine as doctors, a term accepted by the Royal Spanish Academy, but which is not usually used due to lack of habit.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Spanish Association of Paediatrics wanted to pay tribute to the women who contributed to the progress of pediatric medicine, and specifically, to the pioneering female doctors between the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th in Spain. To this end, they have dedicated number 22 of Notebooks of History of Spanish Pediatricscarried out by the Working Group on the History of Pediatrics and Pediatric Documentation of the Spanish Association of Pediatrics.[1]

As he explained to Univadis Spain, Dr. Elena Alonso Lebrero, member of the History Committee of the Spanish Association of Paediatrics, the idea of ​​dedicating this issue to the role of women in medicine was motivated by the desire to analyze the incorporation of women into the practice of pediatrics. “Several years ago she was in our ‘hot topic portfolio’ but it was finally released in 2021.”

The History Group addresses issues “that we believe are of interest to all Pediatric specialists, giving them a historical and at the same time current approach, all in a pleasant-to-read and rigorous format.”

Pioneers in medicine in Spain

As indicated in another article dedicated to “Women and the practice of pediatrics in Spain: from the exception to the norm”, signed by Dr. Alonso, women’s access to higher education in general and to medicine in In particular, it has been, in Spain, a difficult and late conquest, but irrepressible. Studying primary education or even simple literacy was already difficult and only accessible to a few women, studying secondary education, until the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th, was an unthinkable situation, which few privileged due to their environment were able to achieve. But despite all these limitations, from the second half of the 19th century, some Spanish women were able to carry out regulated university studies, including studies such as medicine, considered socially “offensive to natural feminine modesty”.

What characterizes all the medical pioneers in our country is, without a doubt, “their will and the firm step to culminate their vocation of service in professional practice.” Not only was her access to Spanish universities prohibited, so studying medicine was very complicated, but so was being able to practice the profession in a society full of obstacles for women in the 19th century.

The first medical students in Spain faced multiple social obstacles, the need to have family permission to enroll, the requirement to go to classrooms accompanied or to sit in special places, as well as the negative image (teasing, jokes , insults) that was projected on them. Once they had graduated, they continued to suffer from obstacles to the issuance of titles, for membership or for their own professional practice.

Childhood and women focused the work of these first female doctors at a time when medical specialties were not regulated, a fact that occurred in the second half of the last century.

Let’s remember them.

Dolors Aleu i Riera (1857-1913)

Born into a bourgeois family, she was the first woman to graduate in Medicine in Spain, in addition to being the first doctor to obtain the title of doctor. Although he began his degree in September 1874 at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Barcelona, ​​and finished five years later, he did not obtain permission to take the licensing exam until 1882. He had his own practice in the Catalan capital, in which He practiced gynecology and pediatrics for 25 years. She also published various informative texts on motherhood and maternal hygiene, a topic that focused on her doctoral thesis entitled Of the need to direct the hygienic-moral education of women along a new path.

Martina Castells i Ballespí (1852-1884)

He enrolled at the University of Barcelona in 1877, and graduated the same year as Dr. Aleu. Daughter and granddaughter of doctors, Dr. Castells had the sponsorship of Professor José de Letamendi to obtain the necessary permits to graduate. She was married to the military doctor Antonio Constanti and practiced in Reus (Tarragona) at the Military Hospital and the Pere Mata Institute. She died at the age of thirty-one due to severe nephritis during her first pregnancy.

Maria Elena Maseras i Ribera (1852-1905)

Daughter of a family of doctors, she attended classes at the Faculty of Medicine as a listener, in which she enrolled in 1872, thanks to the Royal Order of King Amadeo of Savoy. She finished her studies in 1878, and due to bureaucratic problems she was unable to take the licensure exam until October 1882. Despite obtaining the highest grade, due to the difficulties in practicing medicine, she chose to dedicate herself to teaching as a teacher in Barcelona, ​​Vilanova i la Geltrú and in Mahón (Menorca), where he carried out important teaching work in the first public school for girls. She also collaborated as a popularizer and regular contributor to the republican and democratic newspaper The village. He passed away at the age of fifty.

There were also other women who graduated in Medicine from the University of Compostela between 1911 and 1927 in Galicia, such as the sisters Elisa and Jimena Fernández de la Vega, who were students of Professor Nóvoa Santos and other professionals with degrees from other autonomous communities.

The first Spanish paediatricians and childcare workers

They also wanted to remember the pioneering women in childhood medicine in Spain. For this, Miguel Zafra Anta and José Manuel Fernández Menéndez dedicate the article Pioneer women in Spanish pediatrics within the same magazine.

As explained in the article, most pediatricians trained as teachers, a profession that was considered more socially “acceptable” for women at the time. According to the authors of the article, “this training probably favored the exercise of their medical profession in many aspects, for example, in motivation for teaching, and in training for health dissemination.”

Some of the first pediatricians were:

Manuela Solis Claras (1862-1910)

She was the second woman doctor in Valencia. She studied between 1882 and 1889. She developed a stay in Madrid, at the Rubio Institute and at the Paris Maternity. In 1905 she received her doctorate defending the thesis the umbilical cord. Wife of Dr. Reyes Romero, she had her own consultation. She worked as a teacher with her husband at the Rubio Institute in the infirmaries of doctors Gutiérrez and Soler. Author of the book Pregnancy and early childhood hygienewith a prologue by Santiago Ramón y Cajal.

Maria Concepcion Aleixandre Ballester (1862-1952)

She was a doctor, gynecologist and developed her activity focused on children. She studied at the Faculty of Medicine of Valencia, where she graduated in 1889 with excellent grades. She is said to have had to disguise herself as a man to attend her studies, specializing in gynecology. In 1891 she was appointed doctor at the Hospital de la Princesa in Madrid, she also worked in the Provincial Welfare, in the House of Maternity and Inclusa. She held a popular consultation. Dr. Concepción Aleixandre was very active in humanitarian actions and claims for women’s rights, also as a columnist and lecturer.

Trinidad Sais i Plaja (1878-1933)

Graduated in teaching at the Normal School of Barcelona in 1893. She studied medicine in Barcelona and graduated in 1903. She was a student of Andrés Martínez Vargas. She dedicated herself to obstetrics and pediatrics, specialties that at that time had not yet been definitively segregated. She had a consultation in Barcelona. She actively participated in the International Congress of Tuberculosis in Barcelona (1910). She did health outreach and in 1929 she was a teacher of Childcare at the first School for governesses and nannies directed by Maria Montessori. She married Francesc Llabería Abelló with whom she had two daughters. She died suddenly in 1933 at the age of 55.

Miracle Andreu i Boigues (1880-1945)

Catalan obstetrician and pediatrician, born in Valencia in 1880. She began her medical studies in Zaragoza, enrolling in two courses to finish them in Barcelona with excellent grades. She graduated in 1903 and pioneered publications as a medical student in 1902 in the journal Children’s Medicineby Martinez Vargas: Whooping cough complicated with hemoptysis and Phonograph app, pioneering work in academic teaching. He received his doctorate in 1904 defending the work on Symptomatology and diagnosis of ovarian cysts at the Central University of Madrid. She enjoyed an active professional life in Barcelona as an obstetrician and pediatrician and she had her own practice.

The authors also name other female doctors who practiced childhood medicine: Encarnación Tuca Nasarre (1893-1974), Margarida Segura i Segura (bachelor’s degree 1914), Mercé Nart i Arrú (1923), Teresa Bracons i Ganet (1926 ), Serafina Valls i Pla (1929), Maria Ferrer i Arnavat (1913-2017, Nieves González Barrio (1894-1961) or María del Monte López Linares (1899-1976).

To all of them and to all those who currently dedicate their work to medicine, from Univadis Spainwe have nothing left but gratitude for their contributions and dedication to the exercise of this noble profession.

