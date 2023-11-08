data and numbers

Trichomoniasis is a common sexually transmitted infection (STI) caused by protozoa. trichomonas vaginalis, It is a treatable and curable disease.

About 156 million new cases of infection were reported in 2020 T. vaginalis Among people between 15 and 49 years of age.

In women, trichomoniasis is a common cause of vaginal discharge and leads to adverse outcomes in childbirth, while at the same time it creates a greater risk of pelvic inflammatory disease.

In men, trichomoniasis is usually asymptomatic and increases the risk of epididymitis, prostatitis, and decreased sperm motility.

infection by T. vaginalis Due to this, the risk of getting HIV also increases.

generality

trichomonas vaginalis It is a preventable and treatable sexually transmitted protozoan that infects the genitourinary system.

Although most infections are asymptomatic, more than 50% of women are asymptomatic trichomonas vaginalis They have vaginal discharge and about 10% of men have urethritis.

The parasite is spread during oral, vaginal and anal sex and, very rarely, during childbirth.

This disease can be avoided by correct and systematic use of condoms during sexual relations.

symptoms

Most infections are symptom-free in both men and women. Symptomatic women may have vaginal discharge (yellow), which may appear purulent. Other symptoms are vaginal redness and pain. Additionally, the infected person may feel pain during intercourse and urination.

When? T. vaginalis If present, a speculum examination by a health care provider reveals the presence of a yellow or green and possibly foamy discharge from the vagina.

Men are usually asymptomatic, but some experience penile irritation and urethritis.

diagnosis

In areas where a laboratory is not available, the most common method of diagnosis is based on signs and symptoms of vaginal or urethral discharge.

Nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT) is the most sensitive laboratory diagnostic method for detecting T. vaginalis, Although vaginal swabs are the preferred specimens, endocervical and urine specimens can also be used for some laboratory tests. Currently, NAAT availability as a rapid test is not widespread in health care settings.

Before the advent of antigen testing and NAAT in the health care setting, the primary method of detection T. vaginalis This was through farming. To confirm the absence of infection, cultures must be incubated for seven days, which presents a challenge for the use of this method.

In the past, the diagnosis of T. vaginalis This often requires fresh microscopic examination. Although this is not the best method for diagnosing trichomoniasis, it is still commonly used in some settings.

Treatment

infection by trichomonas vaginalis It can be cured by treatment. People who think they may have trichomoniasis should talk to their health care professional. Treatment often requires oral administration of metronidazole (first choice) or tinidazole.

magnitude of the problem

trichomonas vaginalis It is the most common non-viral STI cause. It is estimated that 156 million new cases of infection were reported in 2020. T. vaginalis Among people aged 15 to 49 worldwide (73.7 million in women and 82.6 million in men).

About a third of new infections in this age group occur in the WHO African region, followed by the Americas region.

transfer

Sexually active people can get trichomoniasis by having sex without a condom with a partner who has trichomoniasis.

Complications

perinatal outcome

infection by T. vaginalis Left untreated, it causes adverse outcomes at birth, such as low birth weight, premature birth, and premature rupture of the amniotic sac. Although rare, perinatal transmission T. vaginalis From mother to child, causing vaginal and respiratory infections in newborns.

hiv transmission

due to infection T. vaginalis They have 1.5 times higher risk of HIV infection.

other STIs

trichomonas vaginalis It has been linked to the simultaneous occurrence of other STIs, including infections Chlamydia trachomatis, Neisseria gonorrhoeae and human papillomavirus (HPV). A similar epidemiological relationship has also been demonstrated with herpes simplex virus type 2 (HSV-2).

infection by T. vaginalis Can alter the normal vaginal microbiota, making it more susceptible to developing bacterial vaginitis (BV). About 40-60% women T. vaginalis also have BV, and people with BV have a higher risk of contracting T. vaginalis,

prevention

Trichomoniasis is a preventable condition.

The most effective way to prevent trichomoniasis and other STIs is consistent and correct use of condoms.

People with trichomoniasis should inform their sexual partners to avoid new infections. If this is not possible, they should ask their health care provider for help informing their sexual partners.

WHO response

Global health sector strategies against HIV, viral hepatitis and sexually transmitted infections for the period 2022-2030 WHO aims to reduce new cases of trichomoniasis by 50% by 2030. WHO is working with countries and partners to improve people-centered STI case control methods, promote appropriate treatment recommendations, and implement effective diagnostic testing strategies and related services.

WHO also supports the development of high-quality, accessible and affordable diagnostic and treatment options, as well as progress in vaccine development. Additionally, WHO is focusing on improving surveillance of new infections at the national and global levels. As part of its efforts, WHO is updating recommendations for the treatment of HIV infection. T. vaginalis,

Although T. vaginalis As it does not present much antimicrobial resistance, WHO closely monitors the patterns of potential antimicrobial resistance of this pathogenic microorganism to inform treatment recommendations and national policies.