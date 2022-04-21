Trick Daddy returns to Beyoncé Slander

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.

Trick Daddy received a ton of flak for criticizing Beyoncé’s singing talents, but her brand and her businesses survived the Bey Hive’s deluge of slander.

The brash Miami native joined TMZ Live on Tuesday (April 19) from his cooking show studio where he clarified that his restaurant Sunday’s Eatery was still a profitable business even after hundreds of negative reviews bumped its rating from 4.8 to 2.6 stars on Google.

Trick Daddy says his restaurant is doing well, after Beyoncé’s controversial comments. https://t.co/CuFTNHa5AR — TMZ (@TMZ) April 19, 2022

Trick Daddy is also singing a different tune about Beyoncé these days as he backtracks on his lyrics and claims trolls took his viral opinion out of context.

“Believe me, I love Beyoncé and I respect her business side,” he explained. “I watched her grow from being a little girl to where she is now…I was talking about ‘singing’ and ‘singing’ as two different things. One of those trolls took a piece of the conversation and put it on the Internet.

The ‘Let’s Go’ rapper couldn’t leave without stirring the pot as he dissed Kevin Hart as a comedian and claimed he ‘wasn’t funny,’ but it could all be to entice him to come in. his show.

“Kevin Hart is not funny, never was funny,” he said. “Kevin Hart is not funny. He is not funny to me. Kevin Hart is not a funny guy. I say this because I hope I can get him on my cooking show and that he can give me a Will Smith beat for saying what I said because people get slapped for saying certain things.

Before signing, Trick Daddy smoked for Wack 100.

“I try to be like the fake Wack 100 because that dude is an MC sucker for real,” he added.

Tune into her Bitch, got my pots cooking show on Fox Soul.

