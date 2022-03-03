Trick: how to send WhatsApp audios with Vegeta’s voice

Halftime

Mexico City / 01.03.2022 22:56:02





It is a fact that WhatsApp has become a core part of everyday life, since this tool It is used for questions academic and professionals. But, it is also an option to contact with our loved ones.

This application It has various functionsthat make using it more practical and clear, More fun. That is why today we will share a trick so you can send voice messages with an iconic anime character: Vegeta.

so if you are interested Learn to modify WhatsApp voice audios to make your conversations much more fun and, in this case, you can sound like the prince of the saiyanspay attention, because we will tell you how to achieve it.

How to send WhatsApp audios with Vegeta’s voice?

First, make sure that WhatsApp has no pending updates in the Google Play Store or App Store. This so that there are no problems when sending audio.

Now, from your Android or Apple cell phone, tablet, computer or laptop, open the browser of your choice and search for FakeYou.com.

The next step is to fill in the following boxes: in “Category” choose “Anime” and “Dragon Ball” and in “Voice” look for Vegeta by René García, a Latin American Spanish dubbing actor.

Scroll down and in the large white box write the text you want, for example: “Hello I’m Vegeta, the prince of the Saiyans and I want to send a greeting to my WhatsApp group”.

Then, at the bottom, press the “Talk” button.

Wait a bit and below play the audios.

Finally, tap on the three dots icon next to the audios, download them and share them with your WhatsApp friends.

​