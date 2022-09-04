Entertainment

‘Trick or Treat’ will be shown in American theaters in October

By Writing

Published on 09/03/2022

For the first time there will be the chance to see Mike Dougherty’s cult gem on the big screen








If you have the opportunity to be in the United States in October, maybe you can go to a movie theater and enjoy on the big screen TRICK OR TREATINGMike Dougherty’s title that has become an instant cult gem since its premiere in 2007.

In this way, it will be the first time that Douherty’s title can be seen in a cinema, which was launched directly into the domestic market and starred, among others, Quinn Lord, Brian Cox, Dylan Baker, Leslie Bibb, Rochelle Aytes, Anna Paquin, Moneca Delain, Tahmoh Penikett, and Lauren Lee Smith.

Trick or Treating intersperses four stories on Halloween night. One of the stories centers on a high school principal who becomes a vicious serial killer on a full moon. Another is about a college-age virgin who saves herself for the man in her life, whom she thinks she just met.

The third is about a woman whose hatred of Halloween is only surpassed by her husband’s love for this holiday. Finally, a group of ruthless teenagers pull off an unforgivably cruel prank.

A few years ago the director publicly announced that he had a sequel underway, but for now projects like Godzilla: King of the Monsters they have caused several delays and it has not yet been put to work with it.








More: Warner Bros – Trick or Treat – Retro

