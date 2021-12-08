trick that nobody knows

As a rule, anonymity is not possible with WhatsApp. Upon registration, the user is asked to enter their telephone number to which the verification code is to be delivered. This code is used to complete the registration for the service.

So, whoever wants to send a mysterious message without being discovered can’t do it? Theoretically not, but there are alternative methods.

there how to send anonymous messages on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp: how to send anonymous messages

Is it possible to send anonymous messages via WhatsApp? Yes, by solving the problem of the Facebook-controlled app rule for which you cannot ignore a telephone number at the time of registration. How to do?

Need activate a temporary telephone number where to deliver the verification code to open the profile.

Several sites provide disposable numbers to receive activation codes even if it is not easy to find them that give a guarantee on the success of the operation. This is because many of these temporary numbers have already been associated with other active WhatsApp accounts.

Some platforms (such as freeonlinephone.org or receivemsonline.net) allow you to browse through the lists and select a number (as long as it is operational).

There is also a system for sending messages to oneself.

The trick to texting yourself on WhatsApp

It is also possible send messages to yourself on WhatsApp to create a sort of personal archive, write memos in the chat or save notes. It can also be used to have any content available in the PC version (WhatsApp Web). How you do it?

We need to create aNew group ‘ on the instant messaging app. Once created, you will need to add a contact (choose someone who doesn’t mind being removed immediately after the operation). You will continue by deleting the other participant in the conversation and, at this point, you will be able to chat with yourself.

If you want to highlight some content as ‘important’ just hold down on the message and select the item you prefer.

How to anonymize SMS

Operators provide solutions to send anonymous messages via sms in a simple way, while on the WhatsApp chat (as we have seen) you have to go through a temporary number.

It is a convenient, fast and secure system, which avoids having to resort to various Internet sites that promise (without any guarantee) anonymous sending.

Just to give an example, with the operator Tim the message must be sent to temporary number 44933 (costs 30 cents per message). Enter ANON at the beginning of the message, follow a space, then enter the recipient’s number, finally an additional space and the text of the message to be sent.