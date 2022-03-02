Trick to form words on WhatsApp using emojis and send them to your friends with an Android mobile | Smartphone | Technology | Applications | Mexico | United States | Spain | nnda | nnni | DATA

WhatsApp It is the preferred application by millions to send messages to their contacts and many users are always looking for new alternatives to make them more fun. Just as you can change the text with italics, bold, crossed out, underlined or even send an “endless” blank message, there is also a simple trick with which you can completely modify the appearance of what you write and form words using emojis, How do I do it?

SEE ALSO | The WhatsApp trick to translate a sentence into another language while you are writing it

The emoji are present on the keyboard of your Android or iOS mobile and are those yellow images that are used to express emotions or feelings, as well as represent animals, food, professions, among others.

It is precisely with them that you can perform this great trick that will allow you to give your texts a fresh and fun look in the instant messaging application. Pay attention to what you need to do from WhatsApp and how to surprise your contacts who have the Google operating system.

How to form words in WhatsApp using emojis

To perform this trick, the first thing you have to do is search for the application ‘Emoji letter maker’ in Google Play Store, the virtual store for users of Android . Download it by going directly to this link .

in Google Play Store, the virtual store for users of . Download it by going directly to this . Once inside the app, write the message you want to form with emojis in the text box.

Select the emojis you want to use, they can be hearts, faces, etc.

When you have your creation ready, you just have to copy and paste the text formed with emojis into the messaging application or directly press ‘Share on WhatsApp’. Ready! Press send and surprise your contact.

With the ‘Emoji letter maker’ application you can send the message as a text or image and it also allows you to create arrows, hearts, flags, animals, letters, stars or whatever shapes you can think of. Using the different editing options it is possible to change the position of the letters both vertically and horizontally or rotate them.

Once inside ‘Emoji letter maker’ you can create your phrase and share it on WhatsApp or another social network. (Photo: Google Play Store)

How to change WhatsApp letters or fonts to round

The first thing will be to download the Fonts application from google play .

. Now you just have to set the keyboard as default.

To do this, you will be asked for permissions to access the keyboard of your computer.

Then go to WhatsApp.

Write a text and you will see that different types of letters or fonts will appear.

Choose the rounded letters and start writing the message.

Best of all, the same letters will be seen by all your friends who receive the message.

In this way you will avoid writing in an app or web page and copying the text.

Problems in WhatsApp?

If you have any kind of problem with WhatsApp and need to report it, then you should write to their contact email: smb_web@support.whatsapp.com or android_web@support.whatsapp.com. You can also make the same request from your iPhone through the exclusive service for iOS.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form using this link.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Do you want to get more out of WhatsApp? Here we bring you two simple tricks that will be useful to you.

