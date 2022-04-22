WhatsApp: Trick to know if someone uses WhatsApp Plus

Today we will show you a trick with which you can know if someone is using WhatsApp Plus, so continue reading so you can learn how to do it without any errors.

If you want to know if your friend is using WhatsApp Plus instead of normal WhatsApp, without a doubt you should use this trick.

The truth is that WhatsApp is the favorite application of millions of people, however, the WhatsApp Plus APK allows you to access functions such as changing the entire color of the platform, preventing photos and videos that you only look at once from disappearing, among others .

So if you want to know if your friend is using WhatsApp Plus instead of normal WhatsApp, there are actually several clues to know him 100%.

First of all, it is important to mention that WhatsApp Plus allows you to hide not only the connection time, but also hide if you are “online” with its airplane mode button.

In addition, you can’t see that he is writing either, because although you can’t know if he is connected, you won’t be able to know if he is writing either.

In this way, you will only be able to receive the message when he sends it to you, but you will not see any more traces.

Many of the WhatsApp Plus emojis are exclusive to the platform, so if you share it on WhatsApp you will see an empty box.

Although WhatsApp has created the tool to make the photos disappear, it turns out that with WhatsApp Plus it can be deactivated.

If you use WhatsApp Plus it also has the peculiarity of deactivating the text box, and you can only call or make video calls.

It is important to mention that it is not always good to have this version, because it may be that even your account can be blocked for not having exactly the original one, for this reason you could never recover your account again.