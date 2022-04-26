trick to silence calls by turning your mobile

Our Android mobiles host many functions that we are not yet aware of. The tricks regarding the camera, battery saving or recovering files are the best known, but we will show you a function that will get you out of trouble.

The way to silence a phone call by simply turning your mobile was discovered. Most importantly, to use this feature on your Android you must have Google’s “Phone” app installed. Pay attention, because here we will teach you how to activate this tool.

Trick to silence mobile calls

Enter the Google “Phone” app that you must have installed on your mobile.

Press the three dots button located in the upper right corner.

A box will appear with three options, check the one that says Settings.

You will enter a new menu, scroll to the bottom where you will find “Flip to mute”.

Get in there, flip the switch, and you’re good to go.

After following this tutorial step by step, you will already have the function activated. From now on, all you have to do is turn the device upside down on a flat surface to prevent it from continuing to ring when you receive a call.

What is Android?

Android is a mobile operating system designed for touchscreen mobile devices such as smartphones or tablets. In addition, it is a system developed by Google and based on the Linux Kernel and other open source software with the aim of facilitating the use of a large number of applications in a simple way.

It was initially developed by Android Inc, which was later bought by Google in 2005 to be introduced two years later, in 2007, in the advancement of open standards in mobile devices. Its main Android source code is commonly known as the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and stands out for being the most used mobile operating system in the world.