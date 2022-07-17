Tricks and best beaches to surf in Spain

The surf It is a sport that is on the rise. His practice and professionalization has multiplied by 8 in the last decade. so pick it up Statistical in an analysis that shows how those registered in the Spanish Surfing Federation from 2010 to 2019 have skyrocketed from 6,582 to over the 48,000 barrier. A very strong growth that has also been extended to the amateur field, perhaps spurred on by seeing how some of the most powerful national celebrities spend their summers on top of the waves, and that has led to the proliferation of new brands prepared to offer the latest in material for said discipline.

Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Liam Hemsworth, Hugo Silva, Simon Baker, Anne Hathaway or Michelle Rodríguez are just some examples of VIP surf fans. The same as Miguel Bernardeau, the son of Ana Duato and boyfriend of Aitana Ocaña, who was seen a few days ago on board a board, on the beaches of Ibiza and with his girl. The island of Pitiusa is one of the favorite destinations for VIPs to enjoy the waves, despite not having too many waves, but it is not the only one.

To find out where we can travel to immerse ourselves in a full experience, we talked to the team at flysurfing, a brand focused on the manufacture of learning surfboards, which makes use of the latest technologies applied to it to create fast, light and resistant boards perfect for learning, progressing and surfing better every day, at a competitive price. They give the keys to get started in this exciting world.

From the Basque coast to that of Cadiz; of Zarautz a El Palmar. The Spanish geography presents varied places where you can practice it. However, “it is important to select the beaches and the conditions where one begins their surfing learning, they tell us from the brand. That happens by attending to factors such as «the weather, consistency of waves, number of accommodations, infrastructure for classes and rental, environment, and others that make these enclaves suitable places for beginners».

As for the favorite destinations for surfing, there are several that stand out above the rest. One of the capitals is the one mentioned Zarautz, cradle of some of the best surfers like Axi Muniain or Aritz Aranburu. It is a beach that is more than 2.5 kilometers long, with countless peaks of all levels. An aspect that declines the balance to consider it one of the best beaches where to start taking your first steps.

Another good beach to learn to surf is found not too far away. It is Salinas, in the Asturian town of Avilés. One of its strong points is its northwest orientation, which guarantees waves throughout the year, with more powerful waves during the winter. Likewise, Razo and Pantín, in A Coruña, are two other temples of surfing in the north.

Crossing the map completely, we travel to the south to find the best beach to surf in Andalusia: “When you talk about surfing in Andalusia, you almost always talk about El Palmar. A very long beach of more than 4 km of golden sand next to the town of Conil de la Frontera (Cádiz). A paradise of good weather and white sand in the south of the Peninsula, where you not only practice surfing but also enjoy an idyllic setting and a unique atmosphere”, they comment from Flysurf, where they make available all the necessary equipment to get started in surfing. .

Do you accept the challenge?