Tricks and solutions to get the most out of WhatsApp | Your Technology | The country

WhatsApp is one of the first applications that users install on any mobile phone, as it has become the most used messaging platform in many markets. According to Statista data from 2021, WhatsApp is the most popular instant messaging application, with approximately 2 billion users worldwide. The fact that it is used more than others, such as Telegram or iMessage, does not necessarily imply that its full potential is fully known, and above all, some tricks that can be very useful to obtain maximum performance.

So you can see the ‘states’ without being detected

WhatsApp States allow a function that is not widely accepted. What does it consist of? It is possibly the most direct inheritance of its cousin-brother Instagram: it is an ephemeral content, photo or video, that automatically disappears after 24 hours of its publication. The fact that they are temporary photos makes them especially attractive for the most curious who, yes, will be registered as users who have seen the content.

Can this content be snooped on undetected? Yes and no. The system is configured by default so that the visibility is reciprocal and related to the double blue tick: if the user has the read receipt disabled, he will be able to anonymously snoop the States of his contacts. That is, the toll to pay for this anonymity will consist of not knowing who has seen our statuses, although a couple of tricks can overcome these limitations, with certain restrictions. In this way, those who have an iPhone will be able to press and hold on the State to apply 3D Touch (haptic response) and anonymously preview the image; the limitation in this case is that it is only applicable to the first photo and the successive ones will not be seen. Those who have an Android will have to go through a slightly more laborious process: temporarily disable the read receipt. This will make it possible to see the State without being detected, but we will logically lose the double blue tick; It is important to remember that the confirmation should not be activated again until 24 hours have elapsed, since the system requires that period to maintain anonymity.

Share contact information via QR

Before the pandemic, QR codes were the great unknowns in the world of technology, but now most recognize them and know how to operate with them when they arrive at a restaurant. Did you know that you can share your contact in a very simple way using a QR code? It is no longer necessary to dictate the mobile phone number, it is enough to show said code and have the caller read it from the application. To show the QR, simply open the application settings (Android: icon of the three points in the upper right; iPhone: click on Settings in the lower right) and click on the QR icon. Once with the code on the screen, our future interlocutor will have to read it as he would with the menu in a restaurant. But the other great possibility of this system is that this code can be shared from the mobile like any other content and sent by email, for example.

Speed ​​up the playback of very long audio messages

If a contact enjoys dwelling on audios of one or two minutes to warn of their delay, fortunately, you can save a lot of time with a button that allows you to speed up the audio playback and even double it, in the event that the interlocutor speaks very slowly . How to do it? At the moment in which the audio playback is pressed, on the right side there is a small icon with the indication 1X; clicking on this icon increases the speed to 1.5X and up to 2X. In this way, you can speed up the audio playback and save time on those messages that seem endless.

How to protect the application biometrically

The mobile is something personal and for individual use, but on some occasions it cannot be avoided that it falls into the hands of others (children, partner, friends…). WhatsApp is aware of this possibility and therefore incorporates a function that not everyone knows: protect the opening of the application through a biometric system. In this way, whoever wishes to maximize the privacy of their conversations on the platform can activate the protection through either their face or their fingerprint, depending on what the mobile phone allows. To activate this function, just go to Settings / Account / Privacy and activate the screen lock (applicable to both Android and iPhone).

How to avoid being added to a group without requesting it

The dreaded WhatsApp groups have possibly become friendly fire for the platform. What happens when a user is added without having authorized or openly expressed it? From one day to the next, he finds himself immersed in a group that has no special interest and leaving after it generates discomfort. Fortunately, you can change this default setting and prevent anyone from adding a user to a group without their will. To do this, simply go to Settings/Account/Privacy/Groups and there select who can add you (avoiding the risky “Everyone”).

So you can listen to a voice note before it is sent

Sending a recorded voice memo by accident or in a hurry or with deafening background noise is more common than it seems. You can always recover the sent audio, but it is more laborious and the recipient will be curious to know what that seen and unseen note contained. Fortunately, WhatsApp allows you to review the voice note, play it before sending it. To do this, simply click on the microphone and move your finger up until the padlock appears; at that point you can speak freely, and then press the central icon with the pause symbol; after that we can play the audio and decide whether to send it or, on the contrary, delete it.

