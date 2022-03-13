tricks in the mobile applications of Chrome, Gmail and YouTube

Google is a technology company that not only has the Internet search engine most used by users, it also has a line of mobile devices and, in addition, applications such as Gmail, YouTube and the Chrome browser, among many more.

The three mentioned tools are widely used on all computers, whether mobile or desktop. There are tricks that allow you to get better performance from the ‘apps’ and are next:

(See also: Trick to unlock hidden game in Google Assistant)

This is the browser that the company has and it is one of the most popular on the market. On the cell phone, many times the user opens many windows and usually believes that he has to go to the top of the mobile, where the number of tabs appears to change the page.

The application allows you to switch windows as if the person were in their photo gallery viewing images. Just bring your finger to the top and slide it left or right.

This trick is for people who have more than one email account synced on the devicesince they will only have to do something similar to what was done with the aforementioned browser.

On the right side of the screen appears the initial of the name with which the account was created, there the user You just have to swipe up or down and it will change mail easily.

Read Also













It is one of the most used audio and video platforms in the world and the people who use it can enjoy the content on the full screen of the cell phone. Apart from the option to enlarge the image, the user can do it by moving his finger.

If you want to see the video in full screen just slide it up and if you want to get out of that mode, you just have to move your finger down.

This video shows how the finger movements should be done: