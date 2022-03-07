Tricks: increase the speed of your internet

Halftime

Mexico City / 05.03.2022





If you are in search of increase the speed of your internet connectionthen do not lose detail of The advices that we will give you next, which will help you take full advantage all the bandwidth.

Navigate in a simple way

Before anything else It is advisable that you put in a suitable place the router. Remember that this must always be found in a privileged place, that is, one where nothing covers it above or on the sides.

should also not be found near some Electronic device that prevents you from being able to send properly signalFor example, him refrigeratortelevision or even a microwave oven.

a key factor to increase the connection speed so that the signal reaches all sites properly is the placement of the antennas. Although The manufacturers they always ensure that the sending of the signal goes in all directionsthis is not entirely true.

If you router It has two antennas, forget about having both pointing towards the ceiling, the position that best optimizes the sending and receiving of the signal is one pointing towards the ceiling and the other fully perpendicular. That is, both form a 90° angle.

Most modern routers have two networks enabled for your own signal Wifione of them usually has the 5 GHz suffix. You can try connecting to that networkwhich possibly is optimized and work much better than the original.

On the other handit is very common that some neighbors connect to our Wi-Fi, they end up stealing us bandwidth. In this case, it is recommended change Password from the router periodically.

Finally, whenever you have the opportunity to connect with your computer to the router by cabledo it, because that avoids interference, so the signal arrives in a faster and more efficient.

