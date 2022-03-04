Tricks so that the Wi-Fi does not cut out when watching movies

Instead, the 5 GHz is the best when you connect near the router. It is the one that will offer the maximum speed, so to be able to watch high-quality content it will be the best as long as you are not too far from the access point, since it is more sensitive to distance and possible obstacles.

A first trick is to use the correct Wi-Fi band. You can use both the 2.4GHz like the 5GHz . But the fact of using one or the other can be decisive so that the quality is the best possible. We can roughly say that the first option is ideal if you are going to connect far from the router or there are many walls that can interfere. It will offer more stability, although the speed will be lower.

When you play a streaming video, for example to watch a series or movie on Netflix, if the Wi-Fi is of poor quality, cuts may appear. If the speed is less than what you need to load the image, you can’t move forward. This especially happens when you watch content in high quality, such as 4K.

Avoid squeezing the connection

Another important tip is concentrate the connection on that device. If you have problems with cuts when watching videos on the Internet, it may be because your connection is not adequate. It may be that you get little speed to that specific computer and that is why these types of annoying errors appear.

What you can do is avoid consuming bandwidth from other computers at that time. For example, you are not uploading or downloading large files from the cloud or you are not updating Windows on another computer. This will affect the connection and will limit the bandwidth available to watch videos.

use a repeater

If you see that the problem is clearly one of coverage, what you can do is improve it. The simplest thing would be to get closer to the router, but of course that is not always going to be possible. For this reason, you can choose to install a device that helps improve connection and allow you to watch streaming videos without cuts.

Here you will have different options to optimize Wi-Fi. One of them is simply installing a repeater. You can also configure a Mesh system or even PLC devices that will allow you to take the connection from one place to another in the house and avoid signal loss as much as possible.

Keep your computer up to date and clean

But not everything depends on the connection or the coverage that reaches you. You also have to take into account the factor of the device you are using. It is convenient that you are updated with the latest versions. This will improve performance and we will be able to correct certain problems that appear.

Also, it is important that you are threat free. To do this, you can install a good antivirus and perform a scan to see if there is any type of virus that may be weighing down the Wi-Fi connection and hence the cuts when watching a video on the Internet. There are many options in this regard and you should apply it to any type of device you use.