Entertainment
tricks that take years away from you (and mistakes that put them on you)
“Vintage” buns, too much eyeliner, the wrong eyeshadow… Sounds familiar, doesn’t it? Find out what are the beauty mistakes that we ALL make when putting on makeup or doing our hair (even celebrities!) and learn the best tricks that instantly take years away from you. It is easier than you think!
Don’t worry, the beauty mistakes you’ve seen in this gallery have been made by ALL of us at some point. If you want to look younger instantly, check out these beauty hacks.
Tips to look younger
- a bob cut with tousled waves it will provide volume and movement to the hair, an ideal option to give it a carefree touch that takes years away. long hair They can also take years away, as long as it is a layered cut and with some light highlights.
- Nude makeup rejuvenates! The skin will not look overloaded, and the pink on the cheeks and lips will give it a healthy look. Bet on a touch of light shadow just in the tear duct, to illuminate the look. A trick? Instead of applying the lipstick directly with the stick, do it with your fingers so that it is not so marked and gives you a fresh touch.
- Apply nude shadows and a lipstick from the same range, and frame the look by going over the lash line with a black pencil. It is essential to finish with a couple of layers of mascara. If you are looking for a sophisticated evening look, choose between emphasizing eyes or lips.
- Yes, you can keep betting on the eyeliner. But the more subtle, the better, because the effect is more rejuvenating. Finish off your beauty look with a peach lipstick. The orange tone, almost coral, is one of the most flattering there is. It looks good on both light and dark skin and adds a fresh note. Do not miss in your toiletry bag.
- Remember that a rouge that leaves a slight blush on the cheeks provides a very healthy look to the face. Apply it in the center and extend it towards the temple. If you put the blush on the lower area of the cheeks, it will give the impression that your skin is not firm and “sags”.
- The shadows They can help a lot to illuminate and enlarge the look, but when in doubt, choose natural tones, such as pink, brown, beige… The best complement? It will be a risque lipstick, but very balanced in terms of texture, neither too matte nor too bright.
- Do you want to bet on an updo? Good! The key is to make the updo “well done” and then pull out a few strands. A trick? The scaling in the strands closest to the face adds a youthful note to the look.
- Soft waves also rejuvenate. As for the hairstyle, try the flip side hair. It is the youthful gesture that is left to the hair when you fluff it to the side. How to get it to stay? When you wash your hair, part it down the middle, and when it dries, trace it to the side with your fingers.