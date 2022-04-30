Tricks that you may not know about the Xiaomi calculator

Share

Get to know some of the functions that the Xiaomi calculator has, useful in our day to day

Xiaomi has created, since its existence, a unique ecosystem. This ecosystem is continuously growingpartly thanks to the fame they have already achieved, partly to their phones and prices.

In order to be a worthy rival to other companies, Xiaomi has been improving its operating system over the years. Today, we will talk about one of the Miui applications, the calculator.

We may use the calculator just to do a quick calculation from time to time, but the application gives us much more than thatovercoming the typical barrier of calculating a loan, calculating temperatures, volume or area.

In this sense, the calculator has some functions that perhaps not all of us knew and today we are going to explain below.

Show your calculator anywhere on the screen

Let’s take an example situation. We want to do, for example, the calculation of how much would we have left in the bank account if we spend fuel or pay a bill.

In this case, we will surely think about writing down the concepts one by one in the calculator, making the work be tedious from our terminal. We have to open the app, remember the prices, go back to the calculator and add them up. Or failing that, open the split screen.

Tedious, right? The Xiaomi calculator has a curious functionality that we may not know firsthand that it allows activate the calculator in a floating window. To do this we doing the next:

We open the application of the calculator.

of the calculator. We are located in the upper left, clicking on the arrows that appear .

. The calculator will appear in a floating window.

With this, we will be able to work in a window, for example in notes or in our bank at the same time that we write down everything in the calculator in a simple way.

Additionally, if we click on the lower left corner, we can resize the application to adjust it comfortably to the screen. If we want adjust the opacitywe can do it clicking on the top drop.

Calculating the days, minutes and seconds since your birth

Another of the curious functionalities that the Xiaomi calculator has is calculate the days, hours and minutes since we were born, being able to add the date to the calendar or share it on social networks.

Useful for example when we want know the days that have passed since a specific date or note on the calendar the age and birthday of one of our acquaintances. We do the following to activate the function:

We open the application of the calculator.

of the calculator. Click on the top center icon .

. We select the age option.

We enter the date we want to check.

The application shows the results and, additionally, we can see how much time is left for our birthday.

Calculating exchange rates without having to go to the browser

Quite a few times it has happened to me that I have needed to know how many euros are, for example, 143 dollars. In this case, I have always had to go to the browser to be able to see the conversion.

Thanks to the Miui calculator app, we can see in a quick way the conversion of currencies directly in the calculator, so we can manage currencies in a simple way. The best? They are updated the moment we open the option.

The calculator allows you to work with three currencies at the same time, which saves us headaches in certain situations. Setting it up is easy:

We open the application.

Click on the house icon.

On the menu, we select currencies .

. We configure the currencies and insert the amount to review.

Calculate your Body Mass Index

If we don’t know our BMI or BMI, we can do it in a simple way from the calculator application. We will not need to search the internet for the BMI. To do this we doing the next:

We open the application.

Click on the central icon again .

. We select the scale icon .

. We introduce our Height and weight .

. Click on calculate.

With this, we will show the BMI, which we can share with someone or simply save it. There is an image with a graph showing the levels you are on. From underweight to overweight.

With these tricks, we can get the most out of the Xiaomi calculator application, which It is available for all Android mobiles in the app store.

