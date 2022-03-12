Tricks to create a more secure lock pattern on Android | pattern-lock | Cell phones | Smartphones | Walkthrough | trick | nnda nnni | SPORT-PLAY

Sometimes it is very easy to predict user passwords and put data security at risk. Names, important dates and other data that are easily guessed are often used. But what about the lock patterns that are used in smartphones with system Android? Are they also predictable? Well, everything suggests so.

MORE | Download WhatsApp Plus 19.30: how to install the APK and what functions it has

A study of Cornell University has shown that pattern blocking are not secure to protect access to our cell phone. The research showed how most users start to create a pattern that is very easy to remember. In addition, more than one uses a pattern in the form of a letter, a letter that is usually the initial of the owner of the smartphoneyour wife, child or pet.

How to create a secure unlock pattern

If you want to learn how to create more secure unlock patterns to protect your Android phone, take these recommendations into account. Today we are going to show you how to create secure unlock patterns. We will also tell you everything you should avoid when creating it.

Forget using a letter. This is one of the most common patterns and one of the first that hackers use to try to access your mobile device. In addition, by repeatedly entering it, if we do not regularly clean the screen, against the light you can see a trace of fat that indicates the pattern we use to unlock it. Cross your patterns. For a foreign friend it is much more difficult to find an unlock pattern that is crossed several times, forming a star, for example, that if we avoid doing it. Although it takes a little longer to unlock our mobile and we don’t always trace the pattern correctly the first time, our security will thank us. As long as possible. The maximum number of nodes that we can use to create an unlock pattern is 9. If we use all of them, it will allow us to create a pattern that is impossible to be deciphered by anyone who is watching us with bad intentions. Avoid starting from the top. Why not start a pattern lock from the bottom center? Or from the center of the right?

Safer unlock patterns. (Photo: androidsis)

HOW TO CONNECT TO WIFI WITHOUT KNOWING THE PASSWORD