Tricks to fix any problem on Pluto TV

For a better experience, from the platform it is recommended not only to have the latest version of the Pluto TV app, but also to keep your device updated with the latest version of the operating system, since some compatibility issues with older versions and devices .

First of all, we are going to collect the possible problems and how to avoid them if you use Pluto TV from your apps for iOS and Android .

To help you solve the most common problems that Pluto TV presents, we are going to share a series of tips and tricks to solve almost any problem.

The current versions of the app may vary depending on the device, always make sure you have the latest version available in the corresponding app store.

Mobile devices accepted

The Pluto TV app is available on all Apple devices, including AppleTV. It’s also available on all Google and Android devices, including AndroidTV.

Activate and deactivate Mirroring in Apple

Although Apple AirPlay is currently not supported in the app, you can use the iOS Mirroring function to mirror your screen on an Apple TV device and be able to play Pluto TV on screens larger than the mobile or tablet where you were watching it.

The steps for this are as follows:

On your iOS device, swipe up from the bottom of the screen to see Control Center. Tap the ‘AirPlay’ button at the bottom right. Tap the name of the device you want to stream to from the icons for a TV screen or speaker, depending on the type of content you want to stream. On iPad, you may need to scroll to see all available devices in the device list. Reflects activity on your device, including Pluto TV streaming.

Connection problems with Chromecast

Another great device for projecting video is Google’s Chromecast. If your phone isn’t casting Pluto TV to your Chromecast device, you’ll first need to make sure both devices are turned on. connected to the same Wi-Fi network and that the Pluto TV app is not running in the background or with the screen off.

Problems with playback via web

You can watch Pluto TV directly from the web, without the need to download anything. It usually works quite well, although it does not mean that it can also present some bugs and errors.

Recommended browsers

The Pluto TV website works in all currently available browsers, but from the platform they are mainly recommended Mozilla Firefox or Google Chromeboth on desktop and laptop.

audio only issues

If you are trying to access one of Pluto TV’s live channels or on-demand content and you can only listen to it, it may be a problem related to having some type of ad blocker or other plugin installed in your browser that is interfering with the website. .

Disable them (or add Pluto TV to the exceptions) so that video playback can work (including the commercials that will appear from time to time).

video only issues

In case what fails is the sound section, and you are watching the content without cuts, check if you have muted the video.

By default, web playback starts mutedso you may have sinned by hazing.

Minimum browsing speed

To avoid problems with cuts and jumps in playback, the recommended speed for Pluto TV is at least 5Mbpsso if the WiFi connection drops for half a second this won’t cause playback issues.

Send a report reporting a bug

In case you cannot solve a specific incident that is not reflected here, you can always contact the Pluto TV team explaining the problem in detail so that they can offer you a personalized solution.